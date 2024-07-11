Wilshire Boulevard Near MacArthur Park May Be Closed To Traffic
Wilshire Boulevard may no longer allow a straight shot to downtown L.A. from the west side.
City leaders have proposed eliminating vehicles on a stretch of Wilshire Boulevard bisecting MacArthur Park. Over the coming year, planners will study ways to permanently shut down that portion of road. The idea is to reunite the two areas of greenery bisected by Wilshire.
More from Deadline
Danny Elfman Sued For Defamation By Composer Who Previously Sued Him For Sexual Misconduct - Reports
Bill Hwang, Wall St. Investor In Major Media Stocks, Guilty Of Fraud And Market Manipulation
CNN To Reduce Staff By About 100 As CEO Unveils New Details Of "One Newsroom" Strategy; Layoffs Include Media Critic Brian Lowry - Update
MacArthur Park has become a somewhat seedy area, where drug dealers and street vendors turn it into something less than a family friendly recreation space. Expanding the green space is the city’s hope to overcome that.
The $2.5-million effort in MacArthur Park is covered by a federal grant.
Best of Deadline
All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On The Eras Tour So Far
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.