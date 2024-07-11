Wilshire Boulevard Near MacArthur Park May Be Closed To Traffic



Wilshire Boulevard may no longer allow a straight shot to downtown L.A. from the west side.

City leaders have proposed eliminating vehicles on a stretch of Wilshire Boulevard bisecting MacArthur Park. Over the coming year, planners will study ways to permanently shut down that portion of road. The idea is to reunite the two areas of greenery bisected by Wilshire.

MacArthur Park has become a somewhat seedy area, where drug dealers and street vendors turn it into something less than a family friendly recreation space. Expanding the green space is the city’s hope to overcome that.

The $2.5-million effort in MacArthur Park is covered by a federal grant.

