Wimbledon 2024 best dressed celebrities: Kim Cattrall, Theresa May, Mel C and Grace Jones lead arrivals

SW19 is the centre of London again, as Wimbledon 2024 began with a win from Emma Raducanu and civilised applause from Britain's most famous David's: Beckham and Attenborough.

The two national treasures sat Centre Court on day one of the two-week affair, while outside hundreds formed an orderly queue which snaked into Wimbledon Park.

David Beckham, in BOSS, talks with Sir David Attenborough (AP)

Arrivals made their way through two types of protest lining the entrances; pro-Palestine groups chanted and waved flags as they chastised Barclays, one of the tournament’s main sponsors, while locals urged tennis-goers to sign a petition to prevent a proposed 39-court expansion of the site.

Inside, guests gathered at Centre Court for the first match which saw Carlos Alcaraz beat Mark Lajal. Not before a spot of lunch, however, which confirmed the celebrity hospitality hotspots this year.

Lucy Boynton arrives in Celine (WireImage)

In the pink was evian’s 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP Suite, where actor Lucy Boyton lead guests with a candy floss-shade bob and embroidered babydoll dress from Celine, complete with a patent pair of Mary Jane ballerina flats. Inside she was joined by singer Arlo Parks, in Thom Browne, actor Jameela Jamil, in a navy Reformation dress previously worn on-screen in The Good Place, and her boyfriend, musician James Blake who opted for a co-ord beige suit, tee and suede slip-ons. Also there were Pixie Lott, celebrating her new single Somebody’s Daughter, and her husband Oliver Cheshire, who wore his fashion brand CHÉ Studios — all went home with personalised, evian water bottles.

James Blake and Jameela Jamil in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Elsewhere Ralph Lauren, ever a hub of Wimbledon’s chicest fans — expect Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and their beaus in the coming days — kicked off with a daddy, daughter day: Poppy Delevingne attended with her father, Charles Delevingne, while Princess Maria Olympia of Greece and Denmark arrived in-arm with Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece. At Lanson’s spot, Lorraine Kelly and Myleene Klass sipped rosé champagne, while singers James Blunt and James Bay were spotted making there way across site.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Day two saw the rain arrive — but dampen Rebel Wilson’s floral spirits, it could not. Joining the Australian actor at Centre Court was the Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, who is currently feeling the wrath of the Swifties having claimed Taylor Swift did not play live on her Eras Tour, and who attended with wife Jordyn Blum. The Spencer Twins, nieces of Princess Diana, also made their way in smart tailoring, The Rest Is Politics co-host Alastair Campbell sported a pink blazer for the occasion, while singer Grace Jones rocked an aviator hat in the stands.

Theresa May and Philip May (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The third day, on General Election eve, saw former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May wash away any nerves with a Pimm’s at Wimbledon. Making up the rest of a more unlikley cohort was Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall, Spice Girl Melanie C and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath. Elsewhere, enjoying the Lanson box, was Dawn O'Porter, Dermot O'Leary and Hannah Waddingham.

The best dressed celebrities at Wimbledon 2024:

Day three

Kim Cattrall (Getty Images for AELTC)

Emma Weymouth (Getty Images for AELTC)

Melanie C (Getty Images for Pimm's)

Sheila Atim (Getty Images for AELTC)

The Flag Twins (Getty Images for AELTC)

Dawn O'Porter, Dermot O'Leary and Hannah Waddingham (Dave Benett)

Day two

Rebel Wilson in alice + olivia (Getty Images for AELTC)

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Alastair Campbell (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Day one

David Beckham in BOSS (BOSS)

Lucy Boynton in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite in Celine (Dave Benett)

Jameela Jamil in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite in Reformation (Dave Benett)

Gregg Sulkin, Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

AJ Tracey in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Arlo Parks and Dannah Gottlieb in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Kingsley Ben-Adir in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

James Blake in the evian 'Mountain Of Youth' VIP suite (Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi)

Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe (Getty Images for American Expres)

James Blunt (Getty Images for AELTC)