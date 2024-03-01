Wonka's Paul King is in no hurry to make a sequel

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonka director Paul King has given his thoughts on the prospect of a sequel film – and it's not good news for fans.

Following the release of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel, which stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka, rumours had been swirling about a potential second film after a successful run at the box office.

However, King has now weighed in on the idea, revealing to Comicbook that while he's interested in revisiting the story, there's no rush to produce a second film any time soon.

"It's definitely something we're thinking about," he said of the sequel reports.

Speaking about his and Wonka producer David Heyman's creative process, he continued: "One of the things I love most about David is that he has made so many great movies that he doesn't feel the pressure to just make a movie because it can be made.

"He has this great saying which reassures me enormously where he goes, 'We'll have a think, see what we can come up with, and then see if we want to make it,' and it's incredibly liberating, rather than somebody going, 'You are making a film that's coming out in September,' and you're like, 'I don't even have an idea.'"

King went on to point out that there were "about 50 years" between Gene Wilder's 1971 movie and their one so there was no pressure to come up with an idea just yet, adding that Wonka is also "a beginning, a middle, and end that works on its own."

He continued: "Of course there are some ideas sloshing around, but we don't have a story yet, so we'll see what happens."

Starring an ensemble cast of Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins and Paterson Joseph alongside Chalamet, Wonka received positive responses from critics and pulled in over $600 million worldwide.

The film is currently available to rent or buy digitally from £15.99 and £19.99 and is receiving a US streaming release later this month.

Wonka will be available to stream on Max from Friday, March 8.

