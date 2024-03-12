World Party frontman Karl Wallinger remembered as ‘one of the greats’

World Party frontman Karl Wallinger, who was also a member of The Waterboys, has been remembered as “one of the all-time greats” after his death at 66.

The Welsh-born frontman formed World Party in 1986, shortly after his departure from The Waterboys.

The group’s debut album Private Revolution spawned popular songs, including Ship Of Fools.

The band released several more albums, with their fourth, Egyptology, including track She’s The One, which was later covered by British singer Robbie Williams and peaked at number one on the official UK charts in 1999.

Singer Chesney Hawkes paid tribute on social media, writing: “We lost one of the all time greats today. Karl Wallinger was a beautiful soul and a genius songwriter.

“Rest in peace old friend, I hope you find the rainbow…Now stop what you’re doing and go listen to #Worldparty.”

Musician Julian Lennon, the son of Beatles member John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, said: “So very sad to hear of Karl Wallinger’s passing… We’ve lost another Good’un… Safe travels my friend.”

Enable Music, a UK-based artist management company, which worked with Wallinger, said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

A statement added: “Privileged to work closely with him across a couple of albums, hear his demos, watch him record, play live, get high, get low, be a pal…

“Genius, never appreciated as widely as should have been, play a World Party tune now.”

Born in Wales, Wallinger began his career as a keyboardist in a variety of bands before joining The Waterboys in 1983, which saw him write the original music for their hit Don’t Bang The Drum.

Among those paying tribute was The Waterboys founder Mike Scott, who said on X: “Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known.”

Wallinger exited The Waterboys after three years to form World Party, and during that period contributed to late Irish star Sinead O’Connor’s debut album The Lion And The Cobra, and they continued to work together for several years.

During his career, Wallinger also served as the musical director for the 1994 Ben Stiller-directed film Reality Bites, starring Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder.

Curt Smith from pop band Tears For Fears said on X: “Very sad news, I was a big fan of Karl’s.”

In 2001, Wallinger was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and spent five years away from the spotlight following surgery.

Wallinger is survived by his wife Suzie Zamit, two children and two grandchildren.