“X-Files”' Gillian Anderson Reminisces About Her Time in the FBI with Taylor Swift Meme

The actress starred in the Fox sci-fi series as Agent Dana Scully from 1993 to 2002 and 2016 to 2018

Gillian Anderson remembers her years on The X-Files all too well.

The actress, 55, paid tribute to her starring role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the sci-fi drama series by quoting a lyric from Taylor Swift’s latest studio album The Tortured Poets Department. “you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” Anderson wrote in an April 26 post on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside an image of Scully and Fox Mulder, played by costar David Duchovny).

Her caption — from the song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” — referenced the FBI basement office that Scully and Mulder shared throughout the show’s nine-year run. Since Swift, 34, released the album on April 19, fans have used the line on social media to jest at the unconventional places where they grew up.

Anderson and Duchovny led the Fox series from 1993 to 2002, along with its brief reboot from 2016 to 2018. Portraying Scully was The Crown actress’ first major role, for which she won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 1997.

On the April 3 episode of the Today show, Anderson addressed rumors of a third go-round for the longest-running science fiction series in U.S. television history.

“It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,’” she told host Savannah Guthrie.

The American Gods star continued, “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen."

Merrick Morton /Fox Network/Courtesy Everett Collection (L-R) Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully and David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in 'The X-Files'

Although she said “there’s a chance [a reboot will] happen,” whether she would reprise her iconic role remains up in the air.

“Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” Anderson added, but she’s “not saying no.”

Anderson currently has other projects lined up, including a Tron film set for release in 2025 and The Abandons, a Western drama series opposite Lena Headey and Lucas Till. She most recently starred in the biographical drama Scoop, based on the memoir of TV producer Sam McAlister.

The X-Files is streaming in full on Hulu.



