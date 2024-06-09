Xbox Games Showcase Reveals ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Release Date, ‘Doom’ Prequel, New ‘Fallout 76’ Expansion and More

Xbox Games Showcase kicked offSunday with the reveal “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” will launch Oct. 25, and be available Day 1 via the service’s paid Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The first gameplay footage from the new “Call of Duty” game was unveiled by Xbox chief Phil Spencer from the event at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles.

More from Variety

Also revealed during the presentation was a new expansion update for Bethesda Studios’ “Fallout 76” coming on June 12, titled “Skyline Valley.”

Additional announcements included a new “Doom” prequel game, “Doom: The Dark Ages,” coming in 2025, as well as “State of Decay 3,” a new “Dragon Age” title, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” “Starfield: Shattered Space,” “South of Midnight,” “World of Warcraft: The War Within” and more new games and their target release dates.

A major theme through the presentation was the day-and-date availability of these new titles on Game Pass, marking a huge push for Microsoft Gaming to please its subscription service customers.

Watch the teasers from Xbox’s Games Showcase below.

More to come…

An adventure 20 years in the making.@Warcraft: The War Within launches on PC August 26 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/Nj5g2UqOzn — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

Defy the gods.@DragonAge: The Veilguard is coming Fall 2024. Stay tuned for a gameplay premiere June 11: https://t.co/w2VUmrnfgr | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/x5bRq4HPgR — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

What happens when you combine Deep South mythos, mysterious creatures, and stop motion inspired animation? You get South of Midnight.



Play it on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025: https://t.co/bbxbKzMqGI | #XboxShowcase @CompulsionGames pic.twitter.com/qQNmLU4l9r — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

We're getting an all-new adventure on an all-new planet 🚀



Shattered Space, a new story expansion for @StarfieldGame, arrives in 2024: https://t.co/Y7Ol6F8K47 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/CuKHmAHnaF — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within.@CallofDuty: Black Ops 6 features an all-new campaign in the Gulf War era, 12 new 6v6 multiplayer maps, 4 new Strike maps, AND the return of Round-Based Zombies: https://t.co/9EIdP4A9x7 | #XboxShowcase #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/vD3l630KfE — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

Discover the epic origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage.@DOOM: The Dark Ages, the prequel to DOOM (2016), launches in 2025: https://t.co/voOKbeCdhn | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/6rEqGH7Q8I — Xbox (@Xbox) June 9, 2024

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.