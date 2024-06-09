Xbox Games Showcase Reveals ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Release Date, ‘Doom’ Prequel, New ‘Fallout 76’ Expansion and More

Xbox Games Showcase kicked offSunday with the reveal “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” will launch Oct. 25, and be available Day 1 via the service’s paid Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The first gameplay footage from the new “Call of Duty” game was unveiled by Xbox chief Phil Spencer from the event at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles.

Also revealed during the presentation was a new expansion update for Bethesda Studios’ “Fallout 76” coming on June 12, titled “Skyline Valley.”

Additional announcements included a new “Doom” prequel game, “Doom: The Dark Ages,” coming in 2025, as well as “State of Decay 3,” a new “Dragon Age” title, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” “Starfield: Shattered Space,” “South of Midnight,” “World of Warcraft: The War Within” and more new games and their target release dates.

A major theme through the presentation was the day-and-date availability of these new titles on Game Pass, marking a huge push for Microsoft Gaming to please its subscription service customers.

Watch the teasers from Xbox’s Games Showcase below.

More to come…

