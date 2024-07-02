Zac Efron And Nicole Kidman's New Film Once Had A Much More Explicit Title

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair Tina Rowden/Netflix

Netflix’s new romantic comedy A Family Affair is currently the most-watched film on the streaming service right now.

Despite not exactly getting the warmest of receptions from critics, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s movie has proved hugely popular with Netflix users, and is currently sitting at the top spot on the platform’s most-watched list on both sides of the Atlantic.

While promoting their new film last week, Zac and Nicole admitted that A Family Affair originally had a title that was much more in keeping with some of its more racy content.

“Originally, it had a different title,” the Oscar winner told People magazine, with her co-star confirming: “It was called Motherfucker.”

“But it was cool,” the former High School Musical star insisted. “That was one of the reasons… that made the script stay at the top of the list. I was like, ‘what on earth could this be about?’.”

“Somehow that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title,” Nicole joked.

Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron at the premiere of A Family Affair Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

A Family Affair stars Zac as Chris Cole, a fictitious Hollywood star who embarks on a romantic affair with his assistant’s widowed mum, played by the Moulin Rouge! Star.

The film marks the second time the pair have played on-screen lovers, having previously acted in 2012’s The Paperboy.

Nicole and Zac on set with Joey King Tina Rowden / Netflix

Zac and Nicole are joined in their new film by Joey King, who previously appeared alongside Jacob Elordi in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series, as well as Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who portrays the assistant character’s grandmother.

A Family Affair was originally supposed to have been released towards the end of last year, but this was pushed back as a result of the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

MORE NETFLIX: