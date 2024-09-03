'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton arrested on drug possession, child endangerment charges

"1000-lb Sisters" star Amy Slaton-Halterman has been arrested for drug possession and child endangerment.

The TLC reality star and YouTuber was arrested Monday night at a Tennessee zoo on charges of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs and two counts of child endangerment, the Crockett County Sherriff's Department wrote in a Facebook post. Online arrest records indicate Halterman is still in custody at the Crockett County Jail.

USA TODAY has reached out to TLC for comment.

Officers responded to Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo after reports that a guest was "bitten by a camel," according to the social media post. "Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the post alleged.

Police arrested Halterman, 36, and another person in the car, Brian Scott Lovvorn, 50, on the same charges.

Kathryn Dennis of 'Southern Charm' arrested on suspicion of DUI after 3-car collision

Officials did not say which drugs were allegedly in the pair's possession. Schedule I drugs can include opioids such as heroin, hallucinogens or psychedelics like LSD, depressants or stimulants, and are characterized as "drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse" by the Drug Enforcement Administration. In Tennessee, Schedule VI drugs include marijuana and THC. Marijuana, for medical or recreational use, is illegal in the state.

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," the post ended.

TLC's "1000-lb Sisters" follows the personal lives and weight loss journeys of Halterman, her sister Tammy Slaton and their family. Halterman has two children with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

The series premiered in 2020 and ended its fifth season in February.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amy Slaton of TLC's '1000-lb Sisters' arrested in Tennessee