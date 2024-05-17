All 115 Disney Channel Original Movies in Order – And Where to Stream Them

Andi Ortiz
·3 min read

There have been more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies — or, as they’re popularly known, DCOMs — at this point, providing countless memories, Halloween costumes and banger playlists. But it can be hard to remember when they all came out.

The thing is, DCOMs first got their branding earlier than most might think. Though they’re largely remembered as a staple of the 2000s, the first DCOMs actually came out in the late 90s (“geriatric millennials” might remember this differently). There’s some debate as to which movie was actually the first though. Some say “Under Wraps,” but the official Disney Fan Club (D23) lists “Northern Lights.”

So, with that as our starting point, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the full list of DCOMs in the order in which they came out, in case you’re feeling a binge is in order.

Where to watch every DCOM

The good news is, Disney has its own streaming platform, so most of these movies are all available to watch on Disney+. However, there are a stray few that made it onto other platforms. We’ll have those noted below.

Unfortunately, there are also some that aren’t available on any streaming platform at this point, only existing on physical copies either purchased or taped back when they aired live. We’ll mark those for you as well.

If there is no indication otherwise, the movie is available to watch on Disney+.

How to Watch Every DCOM in Order

So here’s the complete list of how to watch every DCOM in order. They start with “Northern Lights” and “Under Wraps,” which both aired in 1997, followed by a slew of classics that aired in 1998 (“Brink!” and “Halloweentown”) and 1999 (“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Smart House,” “Can of Worms,” “The Thirteenth Year”).

The most recent DCOM was released in 2022, “Under Wraps 2.”

  1. Northern Lights — not available to stream online

  2. Under Wraps — available to purchase from Google Play

  3. You Lucky Dog

  4. Brink!

  5. Halloweentown

  6. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

  7. Can of Worms

  8. The Thirteenth Year

  9. Smart House

  10. Johnny Tsunami

  11. Genius

  12. P.U.N.K.S. — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, stream for free on Tubi or watch in full on YouTube

  13. Don’t Look Under the Bed

  14. Horse Sense

  15. Up, Up and Away

  16. The Color of Friendship

  17. Alley Cats Strike!

  18. Rip Girls

  19. Miracle in Lane 2

  20. Stepsister from Planet Weird

  21. Ready to Run

  22. Quints

  23. The Other Me — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play

  24. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

  25. Phantom of the Megaplex

  26. The Ultimate Christmas Present

  27. Zenon: The Zequel

  28. Motocrossed

  29. The Luck of the Irish

  30. Hounded

  31. Jett Jackson: The Movie — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play

  32. The Jennie Project — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play

  33. Jumping Ship

  34. The Poof Point

  35. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

  36. ‘Twas the Night

  37. Double Teamed

  38. Cadet Kelly

  39. Tru Confessions

  40. Get a Clue

  41. Gotta Kick It Up!

  42. A Ring of Endless Light

  43. The Scream Team

  44. You Wish!

  45. Right on Track

  46. The Even Stevens Movie

  47. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

  48. The Cheetah Girls

  49. Full-Court Miracle

  50. Pixel Perfect

  51. Going to the Mat

  52. Zenon: Z3

  53. Stuck in the Suburbs

  54. Tiger Cruise

  55. Halloweentown High

  56. Now You See It

  57. Buffalo Dreams

  58. Disney’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

  59. Go Figure

  60. Life Is Ruff

  61. The Proud Family Movie

  62. Twitches

  63. High School Musical

  64. Cow Belles

  65. Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

  66. Read It and Weep

  67. The Cheetah Girls 2

  68. Return to Halloweentown

  69. Jump In!

  70. Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board

  71. High School Musical 2

  72. Twitches Too

  73. Minutemen

  74. Camp Rock

  75. Cheetah Girls One World

  76. Dadnapped

  77. Hatching Pete

  78. Princess Protection Program

  79. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

  80. Starstruck

  81. Den Brother

  82. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

  83. Avalon High

  84. The Suite Life Movie

  85. Lemonade Mouth

  86. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

  87. Geek Charming

  88. Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas

  89. Frenemies

  90. Radio Rebel — available to stream with subscription on Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV and The CW

  91. Let It Shine

  92. Girl Vs. Monster

  93. Teen Beach Movie

  94. Cloud 9

  95. Zapped

  96. How to Build a Better Boy

  97. Bad Hair Day

  98. Teen Beach 2

  99. Descendants

  100. Invisible Sister

  101. Adventures in Babysitting

  102. The Swap

  103. Tangled Before Ever After

  104. Descendants 2

  105. Zombies

  106. Freaky Friday (2018)

  107. Descendants 3

  108. Kim Possible

  109. Zombies 2

  110. Upside-Down Magic

  111. Spin

  112. Under Wraps (2021)

  113. Christmas Again

  114. ZOMBIES 3

  115. Under Wraps 2

The post All 115 Disney Channel Original Movies in Order – And Where to Stream Them appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories