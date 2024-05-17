All 115 Disney Channel Original Movies in Order – And Where to Stream Them

There have been more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies — or, as they’re popularly known, DCOMs — at this point, providing countless memories, Halloween costumes and banger playlists. But it can be hard to remember when they all came out.

The thing is, DCOMs first got their branding earlier than most might think. Though they’re largely remembered as a staple of the 2000s, the first DCOMs actually came out in the late 90s (“geriatric millennials” might remember this differently). There’s some debate as to which movie was actually the first though. Some say “Under Wraps,” but the official Disney Fan Club (D23) lists “Northern Lights.”

So, with that as our starting point, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the full list of DCOMs in the order in which they came out, in case you’re feeling a binge is in order.

Where to watch every DCOM

The good news is, Disney has its own streaming platform, so most of these movies are all available to watch on Disney+. However, there are a stray few that made it onto other platforms. We’ll have those noted below.

Unfortunately, there are also some that aren’t available on any streaming platform at this point, only existing on physical copies either purchased or taped back when they aired live. We’ll mark those for you as well.

If there is no indication otherwise, the movie is available to watch on Disney+.

How to Watch Every DCOM in Order

So here’s the complete list of how to watch every DCOM in order. They start with “Northern Lights” and “Under Wraps,” which both aired in 1997, followed by a slew of classics that aired in 1998 (“Brink!” and “Halloweentown”) and 1999 (“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Smart House,” “Can of Worms,” “The Thirteenth Year”).

The most recent DCOM was released in 2022, “Under Wraps 2.”

Northern Lights — not available to stream online Under Wraps — available to purchase from Google Play You Lucky Dog Brink! Halloweentown Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Can of Worms The Thirteenth Year Smart House Johnny Tsunami Genius P.U.N.K.S. — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, stream for free on Tubi or watch in full on YouTube Don’t Look Under the Bed Horse Sense Up, Up and Away The Color of Friendship Alley Cats Strike! Rip Girls Miracle in Lane 2 Stepsister from Planet Weird Ready to Run Quints The Other Me — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire Phantom of the Megaplex The Ultimate Christmas Present Zenon: The Zequel Motocrossed The Luck of the Irish Hounded Jett Jackson: The Movie — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play The Jennie Project — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play Jumping Ship The Poof Point Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge ‘Twas the Night Double Teamed Cadet Kelly Tru Confessions Get a Clue Gotta Kick It Up! A Ring of Endless Light The Scream Team You Wish! Right on Track The Even Stevens Movie Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off The Cheetah Girls Full-Court Miracle Pixel Perfect Going to the Mat Zenon: Z3 Stuck in the Suburbs Tiger Cruise Halloweentown High Now You See It Buffalo Dreams Disney’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama Go Figure Life Is Ruff The Proud Family Movie Twitches High School Musical Cow Belles Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior Read It and Weep The Cheetah Girls 2 Return to Halloweentown Jump In! Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board High School Musical 2 Twitches Too Minutemen Camp Rock Cheetah Girls One World Dadnapped Hatching Pete Princess Protection Program Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie Starstruck Den Brother Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Avalon High The Suite Life Movie Lemonade Mouth Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension Geek Charming Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas Frenemies Radio Rebel — available to stream with subscription on Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV and The CW Let It Shine Girl Vs. Monster Teen Beach Movie Cloud 9 Zapped How to Build a Better Boy Bad Hair Day Teen Beach 2 Descendants Invisible Sister Adventures in Babysitting The Swap Tangled Before Ever After Descendants 2 Zombies Freaky Friday (2018) Descendants 3 Kim Possible Zombies 2 Upside-Down Magic Spin Under Wraps (2021) Christmas Again ZOMBIES 3 Under Wraps 2

