All 115 Disney Channel Original Movies in Order – And Where to Stream Them

There have been more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies — or, as they’re popularly known, DCOMs — at this point, providing countless memories, Halloween costumes and banger playlists. But it can be hard to remember when they all came out.
The thing is, DCOMs first got their branding earlier than most might think. Though they’re largely remembered as a staple of the 2000s, the first DCOMs actually came out in the late 90s (“geriatric millennials” might remember this differently). There’s some debate as to which movie was actually the first though. Some say “Under Wraps,” but the official Disney Fan Club (D23) lists “Northern Lights.”
So, with that as our starting point, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the full list of DCOMs in the order in which they came out, in case you’re feeling a binge is in order.
Where to watch every DCOM
The good news is, Disney has its own streaming platform, so most of these movies are all available to watch on Disney+. However, there are a stray few that made it onto other platforms. We’ll have those noted below.
Unfortunately, there are also some that aren’t available on any streaming platform at this point, only existing on physical copies either purchased or taped back when they aired live. We’ll mark those for you as well.
If there is no indication otherwise, the movie is available to watch on Disney+.
So here’s the complete list of how to watch every DCOM in order. They start with “Northern Lights” and “Under Wraps,” which both aired in 1997, followed by a slew of classics that aired in 1998 (“Brink!” and “Halloweentown”) and 1999 (“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Smart House,” “Can of Worms,” “The Thirteenth Year”).
The most recent DCOM was released in 2022, “Under Wraps 2.”
Northern Lights — not available to stream online
Under Wraps — available to purchase from Google Play
You Lucky Dog
Brink!
Halloweentown
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Can of Worms
The Thirteenth Year
Smart House
Johnny Tsunami
Genius
P.U.N.K.S. — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, stream for free on Tubi or watch in full on YouTube
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Horse Sense
Up, Up and Away
The Color of Friendship
Alley Cats Strike!
Rip Girls
Miracle in Lane 2
Stepsister from Planet Weird
Ready to Run
Quints
The Other Me — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
Phantom of the Megaplex
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Zenon: The Zequel
Motocrossed
The Luck of the Irish
Hounded
Jett Jackson: The Movie — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
The Jennie Project — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
Jumping Ship
The Poof Point
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
‘Twas the Night
Double Teamed
Cadet Kelly
Tru Confessions
Get a Clue
Gotta Kick It Up!
A Ring of Endless Light
The Scream Team
You Wish!
Right on Track
The Even Stevens Movie
Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
The Cheetah Girls
Full-Court Miracle
Pixel Perfect
Going to the Mat
Zenon: Z3
Stuck in the Suburbs
Tiger Cruise
Halloweentown High
Now You See It
Buffalo Dreams
Disney’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
Go Figure
Life Is Ruff
The Proud Family Movie
Twitches
High School Musical
Cow Belles
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Read It and Weep
The Cheetah Girls 2
Return to Halloweentown
Jump In!
Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
High School Musical 2
Twitches Too
Minutemen
Camp Rock
Cheetah Girls One World
Dadnapped
Hatching Pete
Princess Protection Program
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Starstruck
Den Brother
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Avalon High
The Suite Life Movie
Lemonade Mouth
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
Frenemies
Radio Rebel — available to stream with subscription on Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV and The CW
Let It Shine
Girl Vs. Monster
Teen Beach Movie
Cloud 9
Zapped
How to Build a Better Boy
Bad Hair Day
Teen Beach 2
Descendants
Invisible Sister
Adventures in Babysitting
The Swap
Tangled Before Ever After
Descendants 2
Zombies
Freaky Friday (2018)
Descendants 3
Kim Possible
Zombies 2
Upside-Down Magic
Spin
Under Wraps (2021)
Christmas Again
ZOMBIES 3
Under Wraps 2
