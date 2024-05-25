These 13 Celebrities Have Said 'No' to Plastic Surgery

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe Princess of Wales will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year,” and is being “surrounded” by her birth family as she continues a course of preventive chemotherapy having been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, royal sources and friends of Kate Middleton and Prince William have told The Daily Beast.Kate and her family are expected to spend next week, which is a school holiday, at her and William’s country