Air raid siren? Relic of the past? Here’s the truth about that strange tower in downtown Columbia

Margaret Walker
·2 min read

It’s hard to miss the retro-looking tower standing over 200 feet tall on Taylor Street in downtown Columbia.

Rumors claim its an old alert system in the event of a tornado or Lake Murray Dam breach. Others claim its air raid sirens from World War II. It’s none of those things.

The tower, formally called a microwave cone antenna tower, is actually owned by AT&T and is still in use today.

“It’s not your traditional cell tower,” said Ann Elsas, AT&T’s lead public relations manager for the Southeast. “They’re used for point-point relays for large quantities of data to be exchanged between two or more locations, typically data centers.”

This tower was once one of hundreds across the country, and it’s now one of few still standing and one of even fewer still in use.

Microwave cone antenna towers started populating the U.S. in the late 1940s and early 1950s as a wireless way of transmitting long-distance phone calls and coast-to-coast television, according to an article from Atlantic Magazine in 1951.

The tower on Taylor Street was built by Southern Bell, a former regional subsidy of AT&T, in 1959 and in use by 1960, according to an old article from The State in 1959.

At the time the tower was built, it was designed to connect Columbia to Sumter. Prior to its building, the only tower of its kind in South Carolina was in Charleston connecting the city to Augusta, Georgia.

It was common for towers to stand roughly 30 miles apart, but the distance could range from 15 miles to 50 miles apart.

The antennas atop the tower have been referred to as both “microwave cone antennae” and “horn reflector antennae” for good reason: the antennae use microwave signals and are shaped like horns.

Though arguably an eyesore and definitely outdated in design, there are no plans to get rid of the tower anytime soon, said city of Columbia spokesperson Justin Stevens.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Can you spot the bear? Yellowstone guide issues challenge

    If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.

  • Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.

  • 'Just blown away': N.S. fire department donates fire truck to Saskatchewan community

    When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • Texas Nurse Tirelessly Searches for Late Patient's Dog So She Can Give the Pet a New Home (Exclusive)

    Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him

  • Hybrids are having a moment. Here's what you need to know if you're in the market.

    Hybrids are more popular than ever, but not all hybrids are created equal.

  • Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears southeast Caribbean

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.

  • Hurricane Beryl barrels towards the Lesser Antilles as a Category 4

    Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Canada Day storm risk threatens outdoor plans on the Prairies

    A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans

  • Deadly weekend storms cause extensive flooding and landslides in Switzerland and Italy

    Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.

  • Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Beryl, now at Category 5, broke records as the earliest Category 4 storm recorded in the Atlantic

  • 'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Beryl Approaches Caribbean Islands

    A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Trees Blamed for Air Pollution

    In a controversial new study, scientists are claiming that trees in Los Angeles are contributing to the city's air pollution, challenging conventional notions about the positive role they play in their ecosystems. As New Scientist explains, this bold theory was born of a strange conundrum: despite efforts to decrease traffic exhaust and increase environmental protections, […]

  • Hurricane Beryl Impacts Barbados Coast

    Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful

  • This electric car battery takes less than 5 minutes to charge

    A British startup may have found the answer to one of the frustrations of driving an electric car — waiting around for the battery to charge.

  • Hot water fueled Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth

    Experts say Hurricane Beryl's explosive growth into an unprecedented early whopper of a storm shows the literal hot water the Atlantic and Caribbean are in right now and the kind of season they can expect.

  • Why Halifax is eyeing goose poop at its 19 supervised beaches

    When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ

  • Swelling deer herd hems in South Korean islanders

    Under the light of a moon partially obscured by cloud, the eyes of a dozen deer glow uncannily in the dark on South Korea's island of Anma. "I'm sorry to say this, but we need to get rid of them, which is our intention, even if that means we have to kill them," said Jang Jin-young, 43, one of the leaders of the village, which numbers about 150.

  • Europe weather: Four dead in storms in Switzerland and Italy as wildfires burn in Greece and Turkey

    Extreme weather across Europe has left four people dead in storms in Switzerland and northern Italy, while wildfires force people from their homes in Greece and Turkey.