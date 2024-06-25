Who is... Alex Trebek? Former 'Jeopardy!' host to be honored with USPS Forever stamp

Question: This new U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp pays tribute to an iconic "Jeopardy!" host.

Answer: Who is Alex Trebek?

Current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings announced on the show June 21 that the USPS is issuing a Forever stamp honoring Alex Trebek, the beloved former host of the trivia show. The stamp is part of the show's campaign celebrating the "60th Diamond Celebration," according to a release.

Trebek, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Canada, hosted "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons from 1984 until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

When does the Alex Trebek stamp come out? Release date, presale, price

Presales are currently open for the stamp, which will be available to purchase July 22.

The Forever stamp comes in a sheet of 20 and is sold for 73 cents each. The stamp is designed in the style of "Jeopardy!" clues, where contestants answer with a question, reading: "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons."

Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998.

How to purchase the Alex Trebek 'Jeopardy!' stamps

The stamps will be available to purchase beginning July 22, but you can preorder them now on the USPS website. A sheet of 20 Forever stamps will cost $14.60.

Once the stamps are available, you can purchase them online through the USPS Postal Store, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex Trebek stamp: Cost, release date, presale for USPS Forever stamp