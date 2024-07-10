Alexandra Daddario Announces She’s Pregnant With Her and Husband Andrew Form’s First Child

Alexandra Daddario has an unforgettable face, but that face was introduced to an even wider audience with her role in the wildly popular The White Lotus on HBO. The 37-year-old actress has been on TV and film for decades, however, starting off her career as Laurie Lewis on All My Children and eventually getting cast in the Percy Jackson films as Annabeth Chase.

She met her husband Andrew Form at the height of her popularity and the height of COVID lockdowns. The successful producer married Daddario in 2022. Here’s everything to know about the couple so far.

Who is Andrew Form?



Born to an accountant and a homemaker in New York City, Form started his career as the production assistant to Jerry Bruckheimer. The 54-year-old went on to co-found the production company Platinum Dunes with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller. He helped create movies like A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, The Purge, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and he's also behind the John Krasinski-led Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

How did Daddario and Form meet?

In an interview with Vogue, Daddario said they met on the streets of NYC right around the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner,” she said.

How long have Daddario and Form been together?

During an interview with Sunday Today in January 2023, Daddario described her first date in 2020.

“We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID,” she explained. “I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel.”

The couple went public with their relationship over a year later, in May of 2021. Daddario shared a shot of them together on Instagram, and later that year, a source told People they were engaged.

In September 2021, they bought a home together, a $7.3 million mansion in Los Angeles, according to Dirt. In an interview with Women's Health, Daddario talked about staying in her mansion with her man, saying, “It’s our version of a night out at the club...We’re gonna get a little wild, open a bottle of wine, and fight over chess.”

Their first red carpet appearance was in July 2021 at the premiere of The White Lotus.

Variety - Getty Images

Their wedding in June 2022 was held in New Orleans’ Preservation Hall, and Vogue reported that attendees followed a second line to the reception at Bar Marilou. Daddario wore a dress by Danielle Frankel.

“When I met Andrew, we just both knew,” Daddario said. “The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like an inevitable conclusion. So I feel really at peace.”

Who else have Daddario and Form been romantically linked to?

Form was married to Jordana Brewster, who he met in 2005 on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The former couple were married two years later, and share two children: Rowan and Julian.

A source told People in June 2020 that Form and Brewster had “quietly separated” earlier that year. Brewster filed for divorce in July.

Daddario is generally private about her romances, but she has been linked to writer Jason Fuchs, her Percy Jackson co-star Logan Lerman, and even Zac Efron, with whom she starred in Baywatch. She was also once linked to Emma Watson’s ex-boyfriend, businessman Brendan Wallace.

When did Daddario announce she and Form were announcing their first child?

Daddario shared the news of her pregnancy on July 10 to Vogue. She revealed that she was happy being pregnant in part because she had suffered a pregnancy loss before.

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she said. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”



At that point, she was over six months along and hid the news up until then by dressing strategically.

