Ali Wong gushes about Bill Hader's persistence in hilarious stand-up set

Ryan General
·1 min read

Ali Wong has opened up about her love life with boyfriend and "Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader in a recent stand-up set.

Key points:

  • Wong shared the details on her May 12 set at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, the last day of this year's “Netflix Is a Joke" festival.

  • Hader's persistence, she said, won her over after her divorce.

  • The couple went public with their romance in December 2022.

The details:

  • Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta announced their separation after eight years of marriage in April 2022.

  • The comedian confessed to a packed crowd that she had just signed up for a dating app when Hader reached out to her. He reportedly heard about her split and admitted to having a long-time crush, calling her his "dream girl."

  • Wong said she paid $25 on the app. "You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,” she jokingly told Hader.

  • Undeterred, Hader went above and beyond. When Wong flew to Europe for a solo trip, she found flowers waiting for her at every hotel she stayed at.

  • The gesture divided her friends. While her girlfriends found it romantic, her male friends were more suspicious.

  • “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” she said in jest. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

Zoom out:

  • "Netflix is a Joke," a star-studded comedy festival, was held from May 2 to May 12 in Los Angeles this year. It featured over 400 live stand-up shows and other events.

 

