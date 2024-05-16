Ali Wong gushes about Bill Hader's persistence in hilarious stand-up set

[Source]

Ali Wong has opened up about her love life with boyfriend and "Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader in a recent stand-up set.

Key points:

The couple went public with their romance in December 2022.

Hader 's persistence, she said, won her over after her divorce.

Wong shared the details on her May 12 set at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, the last day of this year's “ Netflix Is a Joke " festival.

The details:

Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta announced their separation after eight years of marriage in April 2022.

The comedian confessed to a packed crowd that she had just signed up for a dating app when Hader reached out to her. He reportedly heard about her split and admitted to having a long-time crush, calling her his "dream girl."

Wong said she paid $25 on the app. "You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,” she jokingly told Hader.

Undeterred, Hader went above and beyond. When Wong flew to Europe for a solo trip, she found flowers waiting for her at every hotel she stayed at.

The gesture divided her friends. While her girlfriends found it romantic, her male friends were more suspicious.