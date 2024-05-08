Amazon’s India Originals Chief Aparna Purohit Exiting; Set For Key Role At Aamir Khan’s Production Company

Prime Video has confirmed that Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals for India and Southeast Asia, has left the Amazon streamer.

Purohit first joined Amazon in January 2016 and is set to join Aamir Khan Productions as CEO, according to local reports. We’ve reached out to her and Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s reps for confirmation.

On her departure, a Prime Video spokesperson said: “Over the past eight years Aparna has played a key role in developing some of the most-loved and popular Amazon Originals for India. She’s championed authentic, rooted and diverse narratives that made Prime Video’s local Original content resonate with audiences.

“She was also the driving force behind the diversity initiatives at Prime Video, significantly increasing female participation in storytelling in front of and behind the camera. Aparna will now be returning to her entrepreneurial roots and continue to work on bar-raising stories. We deeply value her contributions to Prime Video that has made us the home for stories, storytellers and talent, and wish her the best in her new role.”

