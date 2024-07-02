Angela Simmons apologizes for controversial gun-shaped purse at BET Awards: 'I don't mean no harm'

Angela Simmons attends the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles.

After making a controversial fashion statement with a gun-shaped purse at the 2024 BET Awards Sunday night, Angela Simmons is setting the record straight.

Following the ceremony, the 36-year-old daughter of Run-D.M.C's Rev. Run took to her Instagram Story to address the online backlash she received for her choice of accessory.

"So I see a lot of conversation around the bag, the purse I wore to the awards," she said in a video. "I'm not like that, never been like that. I'm not violent."

Simmons continued, "I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence, and it's very personal to me. But I just liked the bag and thought it was cool and thought it was a fashion moment, and that was it. I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers."

In 2018, Simmons' ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson – the father of her now 7-year-old son – was fatally shot outside his Atlanta home when he was 37. According to People, Tennyson's killer is serving life in prison.

She concluded her statement, "It seems a couple of people are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm. I'm super, super peaceful. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone. But that's just not me, just not how I am."

The entrepreneur and TV personality donned a custom emerald green embellished dress by Casze Atelier at the Los Angeles event, which featured a star-studded lineup of performers and honored Usher with the lifetime achievement award.

Her accessory of choice was a matching bedazzled pistol-shaped clutch. In various pictures from the awards show, Simmons can be seen pointing the purse at photographers as if it were a gun.

BET Awards 2024 controversies included Usher's speech being muted

For many people watching Sunday night's show from home, chunks of Usher's speech were muted as he was honored with the lifetime achievement award.

In an emailed statement to USA TODAY on Monday, a spokesperson for BET said an "audio malfunction" during the award show's telecast caused portions of Usher's speech to be "inadvertently muted."

See Usher's full speech: 'I don't know man, is it too early for me to receive it?'

"Celebrating global icon Usher on our stage with a star-studded tribute and having him accept his award with a heartfelt speech was an honor," the statement read. "We extend our sincere apologies to Usher as we couldn't be more grateful for his participation in Culture's Biggest Night."

Usher's full speech is available for fans to view across BET platforms and during Monday's encore of the BET Awards.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angela Simmons apologizes for gun-shaped purse at BET Awards