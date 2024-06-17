Angelina Jolie And Daughter Vivienne Harmonize With Style On Tonys Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne proved that red carpet style is in their DNA with complementary fits at the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday.

Angelina rocked a stunning, strapless green velvet Atelier Versace gown and matching shrug while Vivienne ― one of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s six children ― donned a white collared shirt along with a teal-toned vest, pants and bow tie outside the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

The mother-daughter duo attended the ceremony to support the Broadway musical “The Outsiders,” where Angelina served as a producer while her 15-year-old daughter worked as a producer’s assistant.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne attend the 77th Tony Awards in New York in support of "The Outsiders." Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie at the 77th Tony Awards held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sunday in New York. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Jolie and her daughter arrive at the awards on Sunday in New York. Gotham via Getty Images

The musical, which is based on the S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola-directed film of the same name, was nominated for 12 awards at Sunday’s ceremony.

The “Maleficent” star, in an interview with Deadline shared last week, explained that her daughter “loves theater” and “The Outsiders” had an effect on her daughter as her interest grew for the book, the film and the San Diego production of the musical.

“So, it was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then,” she said.

“And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

Angelina was also set to present at the Tony Awards.

The red carpet appearance comes less than a month after Vivienne’s name appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in “The Outsiders” Playbill, prompting speculation that she had dropped “Jolie-Pitt” as her legal surname.

Angelina, since filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016, has been involved in a numberof court battles with the actor over the custody of their children, along with property and assets they had during their marriage.

