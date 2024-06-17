Angelina Jolie walks Tony Awards red carpet with daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt: See the photos

Angelina Jolie brought a special plus-one with her to Broadway's biggest night.

The actress walked the red carpet Sunday at the 77th Tony Awards alongside daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Jolie looked elegant in a flowy teal velvet dress, while Jolie-Pitt opted for a crisp, blue tuxedo vest and matching pants.

The "Maleficent" star, who serves as a producer on the Tony-nominated "The Outsiders," is set to present at the ceremony.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, "The Outsiders" has reportedly been an artistic collaboration for Jolie and Jolie-Pitt. The 15-year-old worked as a production assistant on the musical adaptation, according to Entertainment Tonight and People magazine.

Jolie-Pitt allegedly had her surname shortened to Jolie for the Broadway production's playbill, per the outlets, amid Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s yearslong legal battle.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, share six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her fellow Oscar winner, but the pair have yet to finalize their divorce.

Jolie-Pitt isn't the only one of Jolie's children who reportedly wants to distance themselves from their father Pitt.

Jolie-Pitt's older sister Shiloh filed to change her name to "Shiloh Jolie," according to People magazine and The Los Angeles Times. The documents were filed on Memorial Day, which fell on Jolie-Pitt's 18th birthday.

In April, Jolie filed a lawsuit alleging Pitt's abuse "started well before" a highly publicized 2016 incident, in which the actor was purportedly violent toward his then-wife and children while aboard a private jet.

"While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him," a court filing written by Jolie's lawyers said at the time, obtained by USA TODAY.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety for themselves and their children.

Safe Horizon's hotline (safehorizon.org) offers crisis counseling, safety planning and assistance finding shelters (800-621-HOPE (4673). It also has a chat feature where you can reach out for help from a computer or phone confidentially.

Contributing: Jay Stahl and Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angelina Jolie brings daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to Tony Awards