Anne Hathaway left 'shaking' after receiving a message from Arsenal's Leandro Trossard

Huge Arsenal fan Anne Hathaway could not hide her delight after being surprised by one of her sporting heroes during an appearance on US television.

The American Oscar-winning actress, 41, was appearing on NBC’s Today to promote latest film The Idea Of You alongside British co-star Nicholas Galitzine when the unexpected happened.

Leandro Troussard delivered a special message to the shocked star in a pre-recorded message.

"Hey Anne, I really loved your celebration the other day for my goal," the footballer said. "Keep supporting us and hopefully see you soon at the Emirates."

Holding her hands up to her face, Hathaway responded: "are you kidding me?!" before admitting: “I’m Shaking”.

Anne Hathaway could be seen holding her hands up to her face (NBC)

Galitzine, 29, who is also a Gooner, was equally impressed, saying he felt 'star-struck' by the short video.

After the win over the Blues, footage emerged on social media of Hathaway and Galitzine celebrating the team’s victory while conducting a media interview.

Trossard’s message appeared to relate to last Tuesday's 5-0 win over Chelsea, where he scored the opening goal.

Following the Belgian forward's goal, Hathaway jumped up and shouted "oh I love you!" while excitedly fist-pumping the air.

Explaining her reaction, she said: "Sorry, we are both fans of the same team and there is a match going on right now. It's English Premier League soccer... yes... we don't want to take up too much of your time."

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in new rom-com The Idea Of You (Courtesy of Prime)

The Idea Of You will be released worldwide on May 2 via Prime Video.

Based on the 2017 book of the same title by author Robinne Lee, it tells the story of Soléne Marchand (Hathaway), a 39-year-old single mother and art gallery owner in LA, who strikes up an unlikely romance with 20-year-old British boyband star Hayes Campbell (played by Galitzine).

According to Lee, the character of Hayes was based on a combination of Harry Styles, Prince Harry and some of her ex-boyfriends.