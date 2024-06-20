Ariana Grande addresses viral vocal change clip from podcast: 'I've always done this'

Ariana Grande is clarifying that her vocal change in the viral podcast video wasn't a mistake— or magic.

In a snippet from her "The Boy is Mine" music video co-star Penn Badgley's podcast "Podcrushed," Grande uses a low register while talking to the "Gossip Girl" alum. Then, she turns to his podcast co-host Sophie Ansari and speaks in a high pitch — similar to the falsetto that helped make her famous.

The video quickly went viral. On TikTok, a clip of the exchange, which has more than 1 million likes fascinated viewers, who pointed out the change in Grande's voice.

But the pop star pushed back against criticism (and jokes) in the comments of the video.

"Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) 🍵," she commented on the viral TikTok clip. "i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing 😭i've always done this BYE."

One user posted on X, "this voice change is sending me regular Ariana was coming out for a second." Fans said Grande was slipping into her "Wicked" character Glinda, the good witch in the live-action movie version of the spellbinding Broadway musical.

"GLINDA LET HER GO," one user commented, while another posted in defense of the "We Can't Be Friends" hitmaker, writing that "I feel her 'glinda voice' is easier on her vocals than her 'normal voice' but glinda is also a big part to her." Another joked that "SHES STILL IN THERE" in reference to Grande's "Wicked" character.

Part one of the film is set for release on Thanksgiving Day weekend. The much-anticipated movie is set to open on Nov. 27 — the same day as another highly anticipated musical, Disney's "Moana 2." "Wicked Part Two" will hit theaters a year later on Nov. 26, 2025.

Earlier this week, Grande, 30, announced plans to cast a throwback-tinged spell on pop music and surprised fans by announcing that powerhouse R&B singers will appear on "The Boy Is Mine" remix set for release this Friday.

"i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out) my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me," the two-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "it is near impossible to say how much this means to me."

She added: "this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much."

The reunion for Brandy and Monica in the Grande video arrived two decades after the original "The Boy Is Mine," a different song by the pair, which was released after a rumored feud. Brandy and Monica later won best R&B performance by a duo or group at the 1999 Grammys.

The pair of R&B legends also surprised fans with an appearance as news anchors in the song's music video.

