Ariana Grande 'getting more serious' with boyfriend Ethan Slater after divorce finalised

Thing are heating up between Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater, according to reports.

The couple, who met while working together on the upcoming movie adaptation of musical Wicked are said to be focusing on their future together.

A source told ET that “Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album” at the moment

“Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally,” they continued, adding: “They’re looking towards the future and everything that’s in store for them as a couple and as individuals.”

They concluded, saying, “Things have been getting more serious.”

Ariana Grande finalised her divorce from Dalton Gomez earlier this month (PA Archive)

It comes after the Thank U, Next, singer finalised her divorce from husband Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolved their marriage of nearly three years, six months after the 30-year-old pop star filed a petition to divorce the 28-year-old property broker.

The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, have no children and no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system.

The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, so they had only to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect.

Under the agreement, Grande will make a one-off payment of 1.25 million dollars (£1m) to Gomez, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to 25,000 dollars (£19,700) toward his legal fees.

Meanwhile, Grande’s new partner, is currently still married to wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a one-year-old son, after filing for divorce in July 2023.

According to Us Weekly, they are “still in the mediation phase”.