Ayo Edebiri Is a Vision in Florals for Her Met Gala Debut

Fresh off an Emmy win for her standout performance in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri continues to blossom. After ruling the red carpet during awards season, the newly-minted fashion darling walked the stairs at the 2024 Met Gala for the first time in a Loewe look with Boucheron jewelry, and hit the nail on the head of “The Garden of Time” dress code.

The actress is no stranger to a Jonathan Anderson look. She previously wore the brand to the TIME100 Next Gala and attended the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. This evening’s backless look, styled by Danielle Goldberg, is white at the top and slowly gets more colorful as it reaches the floor. The 3D appliqué flowers on the dress also adorn her hair. In terms of jewelry, Edebiri chose Blue Infini pendant earrings and the Hopi ring from Boucheron’s Timeless high jewelry collection.

In terms of beauty, the actress partnered with SK-II. When describing her look, she told People, “I love that it is really fresh with glowy skin and touches of pink. The draping of the pink blushes brightens everything. [And] my overall look is this floral, blooming effect—it’s all very romantic and a nice way of continuing to honor the theme.”

Edebiri has a large slate of projects on the horizon. Season three of The Bear is set to be released in June, and she also is the voice of Envy in the upcoming animated comedy Inside Out 2. She recently hosted Saturday Night Live with Met Gala co-chair Jennifer Lopez as musical guest.

