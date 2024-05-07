‘Baby Reindeer’ Races Toward Netflix Most Popular List With Another Week As Most-Watched Title; ‘A Man In Full’ Debuts At No. 2

Baby Reindeer has become a sleeper hit for Netflix.

While viewership dipped slightly versus the week prior, Richard Gadd’s stalker series still amassed 18.6M views from April 29 to May 5, easily placing it atop the streamer’s TV charts. In fact, it was the most-watched title of the week again, as well.

Baby Reindeer is now well on its way to hitting Netflix’s most popular list with nearly 60M views in its first month on the platform. With 65 days left in its 91-day premiere window, it has plenty of time to rack up the additional 20M views needed to place 10th on the list.

Elsewhere on the TV list, A Man in Full made its Top 10 debut in second place with 6.3M views.

Audiences also flocked to comedy this week, given the new programming from Netflix is a Joke Fest. Specifically, Katt Williams: Woke Foke took fourth place with 4M views, and The Roast of Tom Brady came in sixth place with 2M views.

As for film, Unfrosted debuted at in the top spot on the English Films List with 7.1M views. Anyone But You claimed second place with 6.7M views, while Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver came in third place with 6M views.

