Benny Blanco Jokes He Watched “Titanic” 'in Bed Cuddling' with Ed Sheeran During a Boat Trip to Europe: 'I Swear'

Blanco and Sheeran worked together on the English singer's 2017 album 'Divide'

Benny Blanco is opening up about his bromance with Ed Sheeran.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 30, the music producer detailed his experience working with Sheeran, 33, on Divide.

"I don't fly," Blanco, 36, began. "I took a boat to Europe. I literally take the Titanic to Europe. It's the same boat — when you're on the boat, like day three, they're like, 'This is where the Titanic sank.' And you're just in the middle of no where."

"Me and Ed Sheeran watched Titanic in bed cuddling on the fourth night," he said with a giggle. "I swear."

He then went on to explain that they worked on the album during that same boat trip.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Benny Blanco; Ed Sheeran

Related: Benny Blanco Jokes SZA Only Comes Over When He Cooks These Dishes: 'A Gift and a Curse' (Exclusive)

"Ed's so nice. He's the nicest guy in the world. They gave us a room to write it in. It was the same room that... there was a daytime pianist that was like an 85-year-old woman. She would come in to practice everyday and had no idea who either one of us was. She was like, 'Hey, it's my time to practice.'"

"We'd be in the middle of writing like 'Perfect' or 'Happier.' Ed is so nice he would sit there and wait," he says. "She was a great pianist, I'll tell you. She didn't know anyone. I loved her."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Benny Blanco and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Elsewhere in the interview, Blanco opened up about working on music with SZA — and how it was his cooking that kept her coming back to his place.

"First time SZA is ever at my house she goes to the kitchen and she's getting a glass of water. There's a small Tupperware of something and she's like, 'What's that?' I was like, 'Oh, it's just some banana pudding.' She take a bite. Before the end of the night pudding's gone. The next day, she comes in and she's like, 'Oh, is there any more banana pudding?' I was like, 'No, but I did eat some lasagna.' So she's eating lasagna."

Related: Benny Blanco Reveals the Food He Makes Most Often for Selena Gomez

He continues, "By the time we finished her album I was a full-time restaurant. She wouldn't come over. She bribed me. She was like, 'I'm not coming over unless I got the bread pudding, the lasagna, I need a Caesar salad.'"

Blanco — who is dating Selena Gomez — released his first book Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends on April 30.

"There's something I love about being able to host and make people have an experience and take them somewhere they may have not been before," he told PEOPLE in April. "Whether that's food or music or when we're making a TV show, it's like, I want everything to be an experience for people."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.