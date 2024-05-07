The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala
Fashion’s biggest night has officially arrived. The Met Gala, a.k.a. the annual event that celebrates the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is the red carpet that boasts some of the best looks of the year. This time around, the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” which relates to the featured exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” It’s a stiff competition just to get invited, let alone cut through the noise and be crowned a best-dressed guest of the night. Here, see how newcomer Taylor Russell and repeat visitors like Gigi Hadid showed how florals for spring can actually be groundbreaking—on a green carpet, no less. Scroll through to see our favorite looks.
Taylor Russell
Best of the night in Loewe. No notes.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie embodies vintage glamour so well, and this stunner from Oscar de la Renta, accompanied by Sergio Rossi shoes, is fit to perfection.
Venus Williams
Venus is channeling Diana Ross by way of Marc Jacobs’ latest collection, proving that fashion is both cyclical and timeless.
Nicole Kidman
The queen of the silver screen and our April cover star channels old Hollywood and Avedon photos for her showstopping custom Balenciaga look.
Kim Kardashian
Taking cues from John Galliano’s breathtaking couture show in January, Kardashian’s Maison Margiela Artisanal ensemble is all glamour (and barely any waist).
Lana Del Rey
Leave it to Lana Del Rey to be the tree, a.k.a. the acting centerpiece of “The Garden of Time,” in Alexander McQueen.
Gigi Hadid
Vintage hair and makeup and a timeless silhouette equals a Met Gala fever dream of Gigi Hadid, dressed in Thom Browne with Chopard jewelry.
Colman Domingo
The king of style has not missed once this year, and this caped tuxedo by Willy Chavarria is certainly no exception.
Greta Lee
We love a high risk, high reward beauty switch-up for a big event. The combination of a blunt, choppy bop and simple makeup perfectly complements this transparent Loewe look.
Elle Fanning
Is it a dress? Is it a water fountain? We don’t care—this glassy Balmain dress is a work of art.
Emma Chamberlain
A fashion darling who continues to outdo herself, especially on the Met steps—this time in Jean Paul Gaultier with Cartier jewelry.
Bad Bunny
The co-chair looks staggering in this vintage-inspired look by Maison Margiela Artisanal.
Alia Bhatt
The detail on this Sabyasachi sari alone is museum-quality.
