Best Jewelry at the Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez in Tiffany & Co., Ayo Edebiri in Boucheron and More

Celebrities brought their jewelry A-game to the 2024 Met Gala, complementing their high-fashion looks with equally impressive jewels and embellishments.

The likes of Jennifer Lopez, Emma Chamberlain and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others ascended the stairs Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate this year’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit. With the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” celebrities wore intricate and eye-catching jewelry pieces from jewelers like Tiffany & Co., De Beers, Chopard and others.

Lopez, who is one of the 2024 Met Gala celebrity cochairs, dazzled on the Met steps wearing an array of Tiffany & Co. jewelry that leaned into the night’s dress code. The musician and actress complemented her custom Schiaparelli form-fitting gown with a classic Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring. The ring is set in platinum and 18-karat gold and features an over four carat fancy yellow diamond. It is also accented with white diamonds and pink sapphires.

She complemented the look with other Tiffany & Co. pieces from the fine jeweler’s Tiffany Celéste Collection.

Parker, who has long been one of the most watched stars at the Met Gala, went for a vintage, ladylike vibe with her accessories. The actress wore Briony Raymond Estate Art Deco Baguette Diamond Earrings and Marlo Laz Diamond Alexandra Ring, which are both adorned with an array of diamonds in various cuts. She complemented the jewels with a long pearl necklace.

Actress Ayo Edebiri also shined with her Met Gala jewelry, pairing her custom floral Loewe gown with jewels from Boucheron. The actress was seen wearing the jeweler’s Bleu Infini pendant earrings from its Timeless High Jewelry collection. The earrings are set with pear-shaped aquamarines and include pave white diamonds.

She continued the accessories with Boucheron’s Hopi, the Hummingbird ring, which also features an aquamarine stone and diamonds.

