Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Image of Word ‘Fraud’ Surrounded by Flame and Rose Petals amid Firerose Divorce

The musician filed for divorce from Firerose on May 23

Billy Ray Cyrus has appeared to sum up his feelings about his ongoing divorce from Firerose in one word.

In a new post shared on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 30, Cyrus, 62, posted an image of the word “Fraud” above a lit candle and surrounded by a gold frame as red rose petals fell around it.

Earlier that day, the musician also shared a photo of himself riding a motorcycle taken by his daughter Noah Cyrus with the caption, “Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

Billy’s post came after Firerose, 35, made new claims of abuse and manipulation against her estranged husband.

In an interview with Page Six published that same day, the Australian musician, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, claimed Billy subjected her to “systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

“Billy had very strict rules,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done.”

Firerose also claimed that Billy made her “read out” her texts “for permission” before she could send them. “It was the same for email,” she added to the outlet, along with claiming that Billy isolated her “from every single person in my life” except her Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer had made similar claims to Firerose's in his June 17 divorce filings — an amendment/supplement to his initial May 23 annulment request. In the documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, Billy alleged that Firerose "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family and blocked him from communicating with one of his daughters.

In new court documents filed on June 24, the father of six also claimed that he was "physically," verbally and emotionally abused by Firerose and denied the allegations in her June 14 complaint, which accused him of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

Billy and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023. In May, Billy filed for divorce after seven months of marriage, with irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct cited as the reason for divorce. In the documents, the star was also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.



