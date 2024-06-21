Blue Bloods Stars Mark Their Very Last Day of Filming CBS Drama: ‘Incredibly Thankful for Every Moment’

Donnie Wahlberg and other Blue Bloods cast members marked the last day of filming the CBS family drama’s last batch of episodes.

It was announced in November that Blue Bloods would end with Season 14; the first 10 episodes aired February through May, and the last eight will roll out this fall. Series lead Tom Selleck and other cast members had lobbied for the show to continue, but CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach has held firm that it’s time for Blue Bloods to turn in its badge. “It’s important to us to refresh the schedule,” Reisenbach told press in May. “We are going to end the show come December.”

And now, that “end” is being committed to film.

“Last day of Blue Bloods,” Wahlberg, who since Day 1 has played Danny Reagan, shared Thursday on Instagram. “Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it.

“To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you,” he continued. “To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud. Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don’t make it 14 days (never mind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you.”

Wahlberg’s longtime scene partner, Marisa Ramirez (who since Season 3 has played Maria Baez), also weighed in on the momentous occasion.

“Last day of Blue Bloods!” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t have the words yet to express my joy or my sadness but at least I have a homemade sticker shield from Violet to replace the one I had to give back to props today. The sweetest….” (See the photo of her real-life daughter’s craft below.)

Vanessa Ray, who played Eddie Janko Reagan for 11 seasons, shared on her Instagram story a photo of her, Wahlberg and Ramirez hugging on-set, accompanied by the words “last day feels” and “I love them so much it hurts.”

At an early June stockholders meeting, Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinted that a new Blue Bloods series is in the works, though it was not clear if any such offshoot would be for CBS or Paramount+. “In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods,” Robbins said.

Blue Bloods‘ final eight episodes will air this fall, on Friday at 10/9c as ever.

