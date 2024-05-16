Fetch our finest jewels and put on your best dress because Netflix is giving us an extra helping of Bridgerton.

This high-society drama is based on the novel series of the same name by author Julia Quinn and brought to streaming via Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland production company. Set in the social circles of Regency-era London, an upper-class world known as the ‘Ton,’ it follows members of the Bridgerton family as they search for love and strive to avoid scandal.

Last year, Netflix delivered the very first franchise spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story which followed a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel’s Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio.

Read more: Who is Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd?

Its success has only amplified viewers' appetite for more aristocratic action — so with that in mind, here’s you need to know about Bridgerton season 3.

When is Bridgerton season 3 part 2 being released?

Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts. (Netflix)

Bridgerton season 3 is being released in two parts. The first half is out now, and the second will be released on Thursday, 13 June. The two parts will feature four episodes each.

The first four episodes are titled Out of the Shadows, How Bright the Moon, Forces of Nature and Old Friends. The second four episodes are called Tick Tock, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Joining of Hands and Into the Light.

The show was renewed for both a third and a fourth season in April 2021.

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton season 3?

The official full-length trailer for Bridgerton arrived in April, reuniting viewers with their favourite show and teasing a new romance that's about to heat up.

Hit play below to watch it for yourself.

Before this trailer arrived, Netflix released a couple of short clips featuring charged moments between Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington.

One clip was unveiled during a fan event in February and sees Penelope ask Colin why he refuses to chase after her. Watch it below:

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, is expected to look for new love. (Netflix)

Screenwriter Jess Brownell will take over show running duties from Van Dusen for Bridgerton’s third and fourth outings, with the former set to follow the relationship of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton).

This switch-up marks a deviation from the order of Quinn’s books, with Penelope and Colin’s story originally appearing in the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, and not the third, An Offer From A Gentleman.

Despite a main story point in Quinn’s fourth book involving Penelope losing weight and undergoing a makeover, previous showrunner Van Dusen dismissed the idea that the series will follow the same narrative by explaining: “We think that Penelope is beautiful, and I don’t think it’s really a part of her story.”

The new season is based on Julia Quinn’s novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton. (Netflix)

The series’ official synopsis instead points towards Penelope looking for new love after she gave up on the pursuit of her long-time crush Colin when she overheard him saying he had no interest in courting her during season two.

The plot description adds: “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.”

When Colin returns from his travels, Penelope is quick to give him the cold shoulder until he spies a way to win back her friendship: “Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season,” says Netflix.

Penelope’s real-life counterpart, Coughlan, has teased plenty of good stuff for long-time fans of the show, saying: ​​“I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy.”

Elsewhere, the show is expected to explore some of the fallout from previous seasons, including Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) discovery that Penelope is actually Lady Whistledown and the financial ruin of the Featherdowns following a brush with fraudster cousin Jack (Rupert Young).

Who will star in Bridgerton season 3?

Luke Newton reprises his role as Colin Bridgerton in season 3. (Netflix)

Plenty of familiar faces will be returning for Bridgerton season three, including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury, Harriet Cains as Philippa Finch, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Polly Walker’s Portia, Emma Naomi’s Alice Mondrich and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton.

Hannah Dodd takes over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Lockwood & Co’s Ruby Stokes and Simone Ashley will be back as new Lady of the House, Kate.

Meanwhile, Black Sails star Hannah New joins the show as Lady Tilley Arnold, a character described as a “firebrand” widow with money to burn.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey play Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. (Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor, who played eldest Bridgerton sibling Daphne, will not be returning but hasn’t ruled out an possible appearance in future seasons.

Hugh Sachs, Bessie Carter, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie and Martins Imhangbe are all set to return to the show too.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is out now on Netflix, and part 2 will be released on 13 June.