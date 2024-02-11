Brittany Mahomes on red carpet! Paul Rudd in KC hat! How celeb Chiefs fans party in Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs’ A-list roster of fans attended some of the biggest parties of Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, where “bigger is better” seemed to be the theme.

If an earthquake had hit Vegas this week, the entertainment world would have been decimated as movie stars, comedians, musicians — and a lot of athletes with no part in the Super Bowl — partied like rock stars at events held along the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The atmosphere was so electric that some people now say the Super Bowl should be in Vegas every year.

A star-powered Super Bowl

Even more eyes are on Chiefs-49ers thanks to the celebrity of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and more.

Until that happens, here’s a look at how homegrown Chiefs fans Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Janelle Monae and others enjoyed the week.

Brittany Mahomes

The co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team basked in the glow of the announcement Thursday that she will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in May.

The magazine hosted a party at the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas Saturday night.

The guest list was star-studded: Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Haddish, Hailey Bieber, Diplo, The Chainsmokers and Kansas City’s Tech N9ne. (The hip-hop artist was also seen at Rob Gronkowski’s daytime beach party at the Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas.)

Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, met the moment on the red carpet in a metallic mini-dress that showed off her tanned legs. She also wore a varsity jacket with the Sports Illustrated logo on the back.

In an interview with the magazine at the party, she was asked how Las Vegas compared to other Super Bowls. It’s the fourth appearance for the Chiefs since 2020; they won two.

“Vegas is a fun time. It’s pretty insane. There’s a lot of people here and it’s definitely probably one of the biggest ones,” she said.

She said it doesn’t get any easier watching Patrick compete, “but it definitely gets more fun. There’s no relaxing involved for sure. I would say I don’t really get nervous until the fourth quarter hits,” Mahomes said.

Asked if the couple has any pregame rituals or superstitions, she said, “We have a ton. Especially when playoffs hit. We stick to the routines we have. We have a lot of superstitions within our family for sure.”

Eric Stonestreet

The “Modern Family” star from KCK didn’t show up in many (any?) party pics, but maybe that’s because he was busy tooling around Vegas in an Italian sports car.

On Saturday he posted a photo of a shiny red Alfa Romeo with this caption: “Riding around Vegas in style! Thanks @alfaromeousa.”

Maybe he was behind the wheel on Sunday, when three-and-a-half hours before kickoff he pulled up to Allegiant Stadium for the game.

Eric Stonestreet’s Super Bowl ride, courtesy of Alfa Romeo.

Rob Riggle

The actor, who grew up in Overland Park, co-founded Big Slick Celebrity Weekend as a poker tournament to benefit Children’s Mercy. It has since evolved into a weekend extravaganza.

But Riggle returned to his roots, playing in a charity poker tournament at the 37th annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party Saturday afternoon at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, where people lined up to be photographed on the red carpet.

Steinberg, who inspired the Tom Cruise movie “Jerry McGuire,” throws one of the most prestigious Super Bowl parties. The event partners with a different nonprofit organization every year to spotlight its work and raise money for it. This year’s event benefited the Special Olympics.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith was one of this year’s recipients of the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards.

Paul Rudd

“Ant-Man” himself, who also grew up in Overland Park, wore casual street clothes and a blue “KC” hat on the red carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party, described as one of the most exclusive this year. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted the party/music festival Saturday at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The guest list of more than 1,000 people included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Queen Latifah, Jelly Roll, Cam Newton, Jalen Rose, Gayle King, French Montana, Peyton Manning and Shaquille O’Neal.

Paul Rudd, cool and casual at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas.

Gracie Hunt

The daughter of Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt appeared on several red carpets, including Friday’s celeb-packed Shaq’s Fun House 2024 party organized by O’Neal at XS at Wynn Las Vegas, designed as “part carnival, part music festival” where Lil Wayne, Diplo and others performed.

Us Weekly caught up with Hunt at the party and asked her thoughts on the romance between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Hunt has met the pop singer and gave her a gift from the family on her birthday in December.

“I mean, they’re the ultimate power couple we can all cheer for, am I right?” she told the magazine. “It’s so fun to watch. I think they really match each other’s energy levels and are a really good match.

“I hope they’re end game!”

She said Chiefs Kingdom was lucky to have Swift “and I’m so glad and feel so honored to watch the way that she’s also embraced and fallen in love with the sport of football.”

Janelle Monae

The Grammy-nominated singer and actress from KCK popped up at what was called one of the hottest events of Super Bowl week — and the one with the longest name?

She was photographed with her friend, actress Gabrielle Union, at the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal where Kendrick Lamar and others performed.