Bryan Craig Is Returning to “General Hospital ”— But Not for Good

Craig will be making a brief appearance in an episode of the soap opera later this summer, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE

Leon Bennett/Disney via Getty Bryan Craig

Bryan Craig is coming back to General Hospital eight years after he left the show.

The actor, 32, will be reprising his role as Morgan Corinthos for a brief appearance on the ABC soap opera this summer, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Although he'll only be back for one episode, fans will be pleased as they have been predicting his return since the show’s executive producer teased a male character’s return at the Daytime Emmys earlier this month, per ABC 7.

Craig has also recently been dropping hints about his return, which was first reported by TVLine. Last week, he posted a slideshow to Instagram showing what he has been up to recently — and the last slide featured a shot of him on the General Hospital set.

Fans went wild in the comments, wondering if he was telling them he would be returning to the hit show.

“I hope the last shot is a 'Morgan returns' hint!!! We need him back!” wrote one person.

Another commented: “I'm going to sob if this means what I think it means.”

Craig left the long-running series in 2016 after three years when his character died from a car bomb. He made a short return in 2018 in a vision, but has not been featured on the show since.

“From the beginning, you know when your contract is up, and I guess we started seriously talking about it when my fourth-year option was coming up, there were a couple of big projects that I had gotten close on while I was at GH,” he told Soap Opera Digest in 2016. “And my manager and I just kind of made the decision that it was time to go back out there.”

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty (left to right) Kristen Alderson, Bryan Craig and Chad Duell

It is not clear how he will be reintroduced for his upcoming appearance, but Craig has been keeping busy since his departure from General Hospital.

In addition to taking on roles in Valor and Grand Hotel, he has been a regular on Good Trouble for the past two seasons before its series finale in March. He also starred in Netflix’s That’s Amor movie in 2022.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).



