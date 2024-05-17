California releases Delta Tunnel benefits-cost analysis
The Department of Water Resources estimates the cost to build the Delta Tunnel to be $20 billion.
The Department of Water Resources estimates the cost to build the Delta Tunnel to be $20 billion.
The controversial project, which has been in the works for decades, was formally approved in December.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Thursday it will now cost more than $20 billion to build a giant tunnel aimed at catching more water when it rains and storing it to better prepare for longer droughts caused by climate change. State regulators have been trying to build some version of a water tunnel system for decades. The latest form championed by the Democratic governor is a single giant tunnel, down from two tunnels proposed by his predecessor, Jerry Brown.
Former President Trump on Thursday pointed to recent remarks from a CNN legal analyst to bolster his argument that he should not be found guilty in his hush money trial in New York. Trump, speaking with reporters following a day in court, listed off a series of news outlets and their respective analysts who have…
Noem received widespread backlash when she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month old dog, Cricket.
Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
The iconic trees evolved on Madagascar 21 million years ago and later spread to other countries.
BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive. The prime minister had been greeting supporters at an event when the attempted assassination took place, shocking the small country and reverberating across Europe weeks before an election. “I guess in the end he will survive,” Tomas Taraba told the BBC, adding: “He’s not in a life threatening sit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday criticized what he called "unfounded attacks" on the Justice Department by congressional Republicans as he rejected their request for audio recordings of a special counsel interview with President Joe Biden. In a letter to the chairmen of the House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight committees, the Justice Department said the Biden administration was asserting executive privilege, a legal doctrine that shields certain executive branch records from disclosure, over the audio recordings of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur over his retention of classified records.
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend
India granted citizenship on Wednesday to a first batch of 14 people under a controversial law that has been criticised for discriminating against Muslims, midway through general elections in which religious divisions have taken centre stage. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians who fled to India from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before Dec. 31, 2014 because of religious persecution. India implemented the act in March, weeks before the ongoing elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seeking a rare third consecutive term.
Ontario plans to bring in legislation that would impose tough new penalties on impaired drivers, the provincial government says.In a news release on Wednesday, the Ontario government said one of the penalties in the proposed legislation would be a lifetime licence suspension on motorists convicted of impaired driving causing death.Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in the release that the government wants to curb impaired driving by strengthening the sanctions against those w
The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to
Dr. Sarah Bergeron is used to improvising when the water runs dry in her community in Puvirnituq, Que.She washes her hair in a bowl and throws dirty water outside if the sewage is full.A few weeks ago, she didn't have running water for 10 days."You think about it in the morning when you wake up. You think about it at work. You think about it when you're going to bed at night," said Bergeron, a doctor at the local health centre who has lived in the community of 2,000 for five years."Everyone is t
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
Only 25 of the blind animal have ever been found, researchers said.
Haiti has been in a state of crisis for months, fuelled by extreme gang violence and a lack of functioning government. CBC News is in Cap-Haitien, where people are fighting to survive.