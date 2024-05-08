Camila Cabello shares update about her ice block purse from the Met Gala

Camila Cabello has given some hilarious updates about her ice block purse from the 2024 Met Gala.

The singer, 27, was one of many famous faces who walked the red carpet at the fashion extravaganza in New York City on Monday. For the occasion, Cabello wore a silver Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown, which had a deep v-neck and a slit. She also had her blonde hair in a low ponytail, as she paired her outfit with a special accessory: a bag made of ice.

There was a single copper rose frozen inside the ice clutch in honour of the event’s dress code, “The Garden of Time”. In an Instagram Story shared after the gala, Cabello revealed how her purse went through several changes that night.

She specified that it was initially attached to a gold chain, but it didn’t stay on for long. “Also this is how my bag came out of the freezer,” she wrote, while sharing a snap of purse. “By the time I got on the red carpet, the chain melted off and it turned into a clutch.”

The “Havana” singer then quipped: “Everything’s fleeting.”

Camila Cabello shares behind-the-scenes look at Met Gala ice block purse (@camila_cabello / Instagram)

Cabello also shared another photo of herself holding the purse, as it was melting on the red carpet. She poked fun at how cold the accessory was, writing: “Brrrrr.”

While walking the Met Gala red carpet, she shared that the ice clutch was custom made by Jane Wade to fit the dress code and theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, of the event.

“I feel like it is impermanence and things decaying over time and the beauty in that,” she told Extra about her look.

She also recalled how the chain of her ice block bag quickly fell off. “It was a purse, but then it broke about five minutes into being in line so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?’”

However, she still decided to “take it as a clutch,” adding: “We’re just trying things here.”

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Cabello also specified how much work went into making her glamorous gown for the 2024 Met Gala.

“250k Swarovski crystals, 450 hours of work,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her gown. “15 pounds of dress on my skin. If we’re talking numbers.”

As set by Anna Wintour, this year’s dress code for the Met Gala was “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by the 1962 JG Ballard short story, guests were expected to illustrate fleeting beauty like Count Axel’s dwindling garden. Guests were encouraged to mimic the concept of preservation, as well as organic elements like floral embellishments.

The annual fashion event also coincided with the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection were showcased, with some dating back to the Elizabethan period.