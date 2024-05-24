CBC is highlighting Black people who are creating meaningful change in Atlantic Canada

CBC
·11 min read
(Graphic design: DESTA Black Youth Network - image credit)
(Graphic design: DESTA Black Youth Network - image credit)

CBC is highlighting Black people in Atlantic Canada who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future.

The public was invited to nominate people making meaningful contributions in their communities, and a selection committee comprising CBC staff and 2023 Black Changemakers set the list of people we're celebrating for the 2024 series.

We will have more stories on each Changemaker in the coming months. Meet the 2024 CBC Black Changemakers.

Henry Luyombya Henry Luyombya is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Charlottetown. (Submitted by Henry Luyombya)

Henry Luyombya is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Charlottetown.
Henry Luyombya is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Charlottetown.

Henry Luyombya has always seen the power to change the world in people forced to the margins of society: young people, refugees, immigrants, queer people, or people using drugs or without homes.

"If we work together, social change can happen," he says. "Change of mindset, change of heart-set, change of health-set, and change of soul-set."

Luyombya works with PEERS Alliance as a clinical social worker on P.E.I. and his role is to help those people make that change, especially people from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their families. He also founded New African Canadians to bring mental health support and settlement services to people moving to the Island from Africa. In 2024, he will bring the Global Mental Well-Being and Substance (Mis)Use Conference back to the University of P.E.I.

The father of three grew up in Uganda. When he was 10, his father died of HIV-related illness, leaving his mother to raise the family. She faced stigma that drove her out of her job and into the HIV movement. Luyombya followed suit and made such an impact that at 23, he earned an audience with Nelson Mandela.

"He said, 'Henry, I did not do this alone. I worked with courageous young men and women,'" Luyombya says. "That gave me hope, even when I left Uganda to come to Canada, to continue working with those on societal margins."

Seth Borden Seth Borden is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker from Halifax. (Submitted by Seth Borden)

Seth Borden is a 2024 CBC Black Changemakers from Halifax.
Seth Borden is a 2024 CBC Black Changemakers from Halifax.

For Seth Borden, change comes through his passion to learn and teach. "My mom works in the school system, and I've always wanted to work with kids since I was in elementary school. When I was in Grade 5, I noticed I was in a predominately white school and I was one of the only students of colour that was African Nova Scotian," he says.

Borden has been part of student councils and the Best Buddies Program, and he advises the minister of education — all while finishing Grade 12 at Citadel High School in Halifax. He works regularly with younger students, where his outgoing and kind personality provides a positive role model.

He wants to teach in an elementary school and help kids who learn differently or with difficulty. He is informed by his own experience with dyslexia, dysgraphia and ADHD.

He says his school IPP (individual program plan) gave him the time and tools he needed to succeed. But he also noticed the work tended to be "easier," and wants teachers to understand that learning differently doesn't need to mean learning less.

"When I do become a teacher, I'm going to make sure that it's never going to be like that. It's always going to be like the same stuff, just easier for them to understand."

After graduating in June 2024, Borden will attend university, where he hopes to eventually earn a master's degree in education.

Tia UpshawTia Upshaw is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Halifax. (Submitted by Tia Upshaw)

Tia Upshaw is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Halifax.
Tia Upshaw is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Halifax.

Tia Upshaw knows that change sometimes starts with uncomfortable conversations. "I crave change, so I will go against the grain if I feel like something is not right," she says.

As a teenager, she was called defiant and told she asked too many questions. "Definitely. Now I'm in my early 40s. I realize it has actually benefited me and it has created needed change in community," she says.

When she needed a change in her own life and couldn't find a suitable job, she made one by starting a home-cleaning business in Nova Scotia. That income, plus a night job delivering newspapers, helped her raise her three children. But people told her the responsible path was education or government work — not entrepreneurship.

"Defiant" as ever, she persisted and now is the CEO of Blk Women in Excellence, a firm that helps other Black women start their own businesses.

"They do a 16-week startup program with us. They come in with an idea and leave being capital-ready, and that changes their whole household," she says. "Their children are watching their mom doing that, which then entails that that child most likely will become an entrepreneur."

She credits her grandmother Evelina with showing her the way by starting food banks and breakfast programs. Two of Upshaw's three children have started their own businesses, showing the power of intergenerational growth.

"You have to be OK with not being liked, because those are the people who are changing the world."

Scott ParsonsScott Parsons is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker from Charlottetown. (Dave Brosha)

Scott Parsons is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker from Charlottetown.
Scott Parsons is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker from Charlottetown.

Others find deep change in the arts. "I'm a singer-songwriter," says Charlottetown's Scott Parsons. "For about the last 25 years, I've been writing and compiling a catalogue of songs of Prince Edward Island's Black history."

One of his key musical influences was the singer-songwriter Gene MacLellan, who lived on P.E.I. and wrote iconic songs such as Snowbird by Anne Murray. "Gene was a big influence on me and very encouraging," he says.

Parsons plays guitar and sings, from blues to reggae, and for decades he's played guitar for singer-songwriter Teresa Doyle.

Much of his career has been dedicated to social work, often with young people or people with disabilities. He played music through it all. His father "carried his guitar all through World War II," he says, and encouraged his son to bring music to life. His mother told him if music made him happy, he should play.

No music made him happier than that about the Island's long Black history. One of his first songs is called Jupiter Wise and it tells the story of Wise, a man enslaved on P.E.I. in the 1780s and his fight for freedom. In 2019, Parsons released the album Darkie's Hollow, which included a song about Island boxer George Godfrey.

"I thought it was really important to write songs and collect stories from P.E.I.'s Black history because it had largely been forgotten."

Adebayo Ogunleye Adebayo Ogunleye is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Saint John. (Submitted by Adebayo Ogunleye)

Adebayo Ogunleye is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Saint John.
Adebayo Ogunleye is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Saint John.

Adebayo Ogunleye worked in information technology for decades in Nigeria before making a big change by moving to New Brunswick in 2018. But he found Canadians tended to give him "the silent treatment" when it came to jobs, and he struggled to find work and accommodations.

"They prefer to hire someone with Canadian experience. Coming from Africa, that kind of puts us at a disadvantage. I had to break through that barrier just to stand a chance," he says.

Today, he sits on the boards of the Nigerian-Canadian Association of New Brunswick and Cohesia, a Canadian group that promotes social cohesion, and he is a mentor at Opportunities New Brunswick.

He uses his personal time to help others make a smoother landing in New Brunswick. "We pick newcomers up from the airport when they arrive. We provide services helping them refine their CVs and provide a mock interview to prepare them for the job ahead," he says.

He knows from his own life that too many negative experiences early on make it unlikely that people will stay in the province. By helping newcomers find work, or start their own businesses, and helping them find good housing, he knows he's benefiting all New Brunswickers.

"I am so passionate about paying back and helping people become a better version of themselves because I believe everyone deserves a chance to prove themselves. It gives me joy."

Jeffery Imhanzenobe Jeffery Imhanzenobe is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s. (Submitted by Jeffery Imhanzenobe)

Jefferey Imhanzenobe is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s.
Jefferey Imhanzenobe is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s.

Jeffery Imhanzenobe also grew up in Nigeria, but for him change is rooted in his love of soccer. He played forward, and had no dreams of a professional career. Instead, he pursued computer engineering. In 2015, he moved to Canada to earn his master's degree at Memorial University and found himself yearning for the beautiful game.

"As a strong believer of diversity, I decided to do something further by building the community through soccer," he says. "In 2018, I became very active in organizing annual friendly matches between groups of countries here."

He created Team Nigeria and helps host an annual inter-country competition, made up of hundreds of people from around the world who chose to live in the province. He says it's like the World Cup for people who love soccer and Newfoundland and Labrador. Last year's final was between Team Nigeria and Team Ghana.

Friendships are often made between "rival" teams and Imhanzenobe has seen many bonds bloom on the same team.

The married father of two also volunteers with an after-school soccer program for kids and serves on the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association. He referees matches, too. What drives all of that volunteer work with his already busy schedule?

"My love of soccer and my enthusiasm for diversity and being in the community. And I have a supportive family," he says.

Raven Anderson Raven Anderson is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s. (Stephen Tobin)

Raven Anderson is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s.
Raven Anderson is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in St. John’s.

Raven Anderson encountered racism growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, and when she moved to Newfoundland and Labrador to study at Memorial University a few years ago, she found racism in the province as well.

"I really enjoy anti-racism work because I find although racism is a social construct, it's constantly playing a role in my day-to-day interactions," she says.

Anderson earned a bachelor's degree in education while also co-founding Black Lives Matter N.L., working with the Anti-Racism Coalition N.L., sitting on the board of Girls Rock N.L. and starting an anti-racism agency, Ravensong Consulting.

"It's extremely hard for international students because we lack that connection and we have to build it in an extremely quick time," she says.

In 2022, she was named a Human Rights Champion by the Human Rights Commission in recognition of her "meaningful contribution to human rights in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Raven Anderson is no stranger to CBC. She worked as a contributor in 2022.

One of her favourite accomplishments was spearheading the Cultural Inclusion Camp in St. John's, which is like a summer camp but focused on anti-racism and pro-Pride activities.

"I thought, what would I be able to create that younger me would really want and wished she could have?"

She loves the friendships she's made with kids at the camp and offers them education and mentorship. "It's really added to my idea of what I want Newfoundland to eventually, hopefully, be."

Felicity Brayley Felicity Brayley is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Riverview, N.B. (Submitted by Felicity Brayley)

Felicity Brayley is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Riverview, N.B.
Felicity Brayley is a 2024 CBC Black Changemaker living in Riverview, N.B.

Felicity Brayley grew up in Chipman, N.B., learning little about Black history at school. "It was never my plan to be a teacher. I was dead set on being in the medical field," she says.

But she realized what she loved deepest was the change education had made in her, and could make in others.

She teaches physical education and English in elementary and middle school. "It's everything you dream of, and nothing you dream of," she laughs. "It's exhausting, but I can't help but love it."

Kids love learning, she says, and it should be fun. "I try to foster that in my kiddos all the time."

Her favourite time of year is Black History Month. Her mother taught her deeply about her own Black history, and how that connects to the wider story. She shares that knowledge and passion in February with a daily biography about a Black changemaker.

"I can just sit down and tell them these stories about these people and they are completely locked in and engaged," she says. "You can practically feel their anger and excitement, or their devastation and sorrow over the struggles we talk about. They cheer about the accomplishments. It's super cool to see that!"

Brayley has changed the way her school celebrates Black history, and through that she hopes the students will go on to change the world. "What we really need is teachers who care, and who want to share. And from there, you can grow."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Removing video of U of Manitoba valedictory speech calling for Gaza ceasefire 'not productive': expert

    A speech to a graduating class of doctors that led to tension between the University of Manitoba's medical school and the person behind the university's largest-ever private donation has sparked debate about how much influence donors should have over the institutions.In his valedictory address at the May 16 convocation for students from the U of M's Max Rady College of Medicine, Dr. Gem Newman told fellow graduates to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and called out medical associations for "deafening

  • Harvard board bars 13 pro-Palestine student protesters from graduating, overruling faculty

    Harvard University’s governing board rejected an effort from faculty Wednesday to allow a group of 13 students sanctioned due to their participation in pro-Palestine protests to receive their degrees and graduate. The Harvard Corporation veto of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) decision, which The Harvard Crimson described as “unprecedented,” underlines tensions between the…

  • ‘Zionists Not Welcome’ and Attack on Encampment Ignite Backlash at UCLA

    (Bloomberg) -- Gene Block is about to be hit every which way. Most Read from BloombergNvidia Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Delivers on AI HopesHarvard Students Walk Out of Commencement Protesting SuspensionsIsrael to Restart Gaza Talks After Hostage Video Sparks OutrageCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashStocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets WrapThe chancellor for the University of California at Los Angeles will appear at a congressional hearing

  • Opinion: If you opposed the pro-Palestinian protests, here’s why you should reconsider

    This spring’s campus protests were contentious, but opened the door for an important conversation on our views about Muslims and Palestinians, writes Haroon Moghul.

  • Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting 'Free, free Palestine'

    CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A group of graduates walked out of the Harvard commencement on Thursday chanting “Free, Free Palestine” after weeks of protests on campus. School officials announced Wednesday, the day before graduation, that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates. Some students chanted “Let them walk, let them walk walk,” during Thursday’s commencement, referring to allowing those 13 students to get th

  • Rutgers, Northwestern defend deals with student protesters: 'We had to get the encampment down'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers universities defended their decisions to end pro-Palestinian encampments through negotiations rather than police force, telling a House committee on Thursday that they defused the danger without ceding ground to protesters.

  • 'I got a job, I got class': Why Cal State L.A. isn't roiling with protest

    The vibe at Cal State L.A.'s pro-Palestinian encampment is quieter than the raucous scenes that have unfolded at some SoCal campuses. One key difference: the number of students juggling schoolwork with outside jobs and family duties.

  • Harvard graduates walk out of commencement after weeks of protests

    Hundreds of graduates at Harvard University walked out of their commencement Thursday after the school announced 13 students who participated in the recent pro-Palestinian protests on campus would not be allowed to receive their diplomas with fellow students. Groups of graduates walked out chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Let them walk, let them walk” in…

  • Four takeaways from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's testimony on campus antisemitism, protests

    UCLA chancellor Gene Block was interrogated by a congressional committee Thursday for his handling of a Palestinian solidarity encampment. Republicans and some Democrats used the hearing as a chance to score political points.

  • Harvard Sparks 1,000-Person Commencement Walkout After Barring 13 From Graduating

    Danielle Parhizkaran/GettyA wave of protests that culminated in a 1,000-person walkout marked Harvard University’s commencement ceremonies Thursday, sparked by its highest governing body’s decision to deny a faculty-led action to let 13 students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests walk at their graduation.Beyond the gates where graduates lined up, three people held a banner reading “Stop the Genocide in Gaza” as several graduates in cap and gown donned keffiyehs and other displays of su

  • Student Speaker Dramatically Goes Off-Script at Harvard Graduation

    Screenshot/YouTubeA Harvard University student speaker put the institution on blast Thursday morning when she dramatically went off script during her commencement address to slam the school for punishing more than a dozen of her peers for their activism.Shruthi Kumar, the Harvard senior chosen to deliver the English address, sharply reprimanded the university leaders during her time at the podium. During her speech—which was titled “The Power of Not Knowing”—Kumar drew out a piece of paper conta

  • Alberta school boards, private and charter schools agree to pilot new social studies curriculum

    A diverse mix of schools across Alberta have agreed to participate in a pilot of the province's new elementary social studies curriculum, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says.Of the 61 Alberta school boards using the province's curriculum, 35 will take part in the pilot, including 27 public boards, six Catholic and two Francophone boards. The province's four largest school divisions, which are public and Catholic boards in Edmonton and Calgary, are all included."It really aligns well wit

  • US college leaders grilled in Congress over Gaza protests

    Three university presidents are testifying before Congress in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian protests.

  • France is proud of its secularism. But struggles grow in this approach to faith, school, integration

    MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Brought into the international spotlight by the ban on hijabs for French athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics, France’s unique approach to “laïcité” — loosely translated as “secularism” — has been increasingly stirring controversy from schools to sports fields across the country.

  • 'Denied': UC fails to get a court order to stop academic workers' strike; union hails decision

    UC officials claim the strike was illegal because of a no-strike clause, but the state labor board says that isn't enough to order a stop to the walkout.

  • Graduating seniors seek degrees in climate change and more US universities deliver

    At 16, Katya Kondragunta has already lived through two disasters amped by climate change. First came wildfires in California in 2020. Ash and smoke forced her family to stay inside their home in the Bay Area city of Fremont, for weeks.

  • Is the United States the Most Educated Country in the World?

    Previously, we covered a detailed report on the 50 most educated countries in the world which showed that better and higher education can lead to increased earnings for the individual as well as overall benefits for the economy such as an increase in national income growth. Our report was compiled based on Insider Monkey’s global […]

  • Holy Redeemer students to be relocated after chemical odour detected in school

    Holy Redeemer Elementary in Spaniard's Bay was shut down after a chemical odour was detected last week. (Holy Redeemer Elementary/X)Students at Holy Redeemer Elementary School in Spaniard's Bay are being relocated to neighbouring schools next week after a chemical odour was detected in the school. The scent was first detected a week ago prompting the school to close down immediately, said Lynn Robinson in a statement on behalf of the Department of Education. The students remain at home this week

  • Voters finally OK replacement for crumbling Idaho school. West Ada levy passes, Kuna’s fails

    A rural school district finally passed its bond after two decades and about a dozen failed attempts.

  • Pro-Palestinian protesters leave after Drexel University decides to have police clear encampment

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Protesters packed up their belongings and left a pro-Palestinian encampment at Drexel University on Thursday after the school announced a decision to have police clear the encampment. University President John Fry said in a statement that he decided to have campus police and public safety officers join Philadelphia police in clearing the encampment as peacefully as possible. News outlets reported that police gave protesters a warning to clear the encampment and protesters lef