Charles Spencer and Wife Karen Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage: 'It Is Immensely Sad'

The former couple tied the knot on June 18, 2011

Rich Polk/Getty Charles, 9th Earl Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer at the Whole Child International inaugural gala in L.A. in Oct. 2017

Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer are divorcing after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother of the late Princess Diana announced his split from his wife to The Mail on Sunday.

"It is immensely sad," Charles, 60, told the outlet. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The Mail on Sunday reported that Charles' relationship with the Countess of Spencer, 52, came to an end amid the writing of his memoir, A Very Private School. The outlet added that the former couple announced their split to Althorp House, Charles’ ancestral home, in March.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Charles Spencer.

Charles and Karen, a social entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Whole Child International, tied the knot on June 18, 2011, at Althorp House just two months after Charles’ nephew Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.

The historic English estate, where Charles and his sister Diana grew up, became Karen's residence upon their marriage.

Charles and Karen share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana, whose middle name pays tribute to Princess Diana.

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018

Karen also has two older daughters from her previous marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon. Charles has four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud.

In March, Charles — a historian, author and host of the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives — opened up about his personal struggles in his memoir, revealing his traumatic experiences at boarding school and subsequent therapy journey. He reflected on his marriages and sought professional help to understand his relationship patterns.

“When looking at the wreckage of my first and second marriages, I learned early in therapy that being sent away to boarding school at eight years of age meant that I had next to no understanding of intimacy,” he wrote.

Rich Polk/Getty Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer at the Whole Child International's Inaugural Gala in Los Angeles hosted by The Earl and Countess Spencer at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Charles opened up about having his wife's support during the process of writing his book.

"Karen has been supportive," he said. "I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four and a half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it. And she supported the idea of me doing it."

"I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier," he continued. "And that seems to be the case very much. So, I'm grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process."

