Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto announces pregnancy in sweet post

Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto has shared a sweet post to confirm she is pregnant.

DeVitto, who played Dr. Natalie Manning in the NBC medical drama, posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram to announce that she's expecting a baby with director Jared LaPine.

Alongside the wonderful photo, the actor wrote: "Baby girl arriving this November."

She has been congratulated by several of her One Chicago franchise co-stars, including Mekia Cox (Dr. Robin Charles in Chicago Med), who wrote: "Oh my GYAH!!!!"

"Torrey!! Ahh congratulations," added Casey Tutton (who played Nurse Monique on Chicago Med).

Other famous faces have also shared their congratulations for the couple, with Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow writing: "TOR!!! Oh my goodness!!"

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton added: "Babe!!!!! Amazing!!!!! Big hugs your way!!!!!"

LaPine shared his own post on Instagram, writing: "Welp, here’s to hoping she gets her mother’s genes (November 2024)"

DeVitto originally starred in Chicago Med between 2015 and 2021, with her character leaving the Windy City for a fresh start after being caught up in a medical trial tampering scandal.

While Natalie left Chicago under a cloud, she later returned as part of love interest Dr Will Halstead's departure from Chicago Med to reunite the couple.

Since leaving Chicago Med, she has starred in several Christmas TV movies, including The Christmas Promise and Twas the Night Before Christmas.

In the past, the actor has had recurring roles in Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries, as well as the horror film I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer and Anthony Hopkins' The Rite.

Chicago Med airs on NBC in the US, and on Sky Witness in the UK.

