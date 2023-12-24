Children are the future. Kansas City basketball trainer focuses on the next generation | Opinion

Marcus Walker held the microphone tight and wiped beads of sweat from his head. Walker, a former professional basketball player from Kansas City, held court in a well-lit meeting room at HOK architecture and engineering firm in downtown Kansas City.

It’d been a while since he’d given such a presentation in front of a crowd of about 75 people, Walker said as he toyed with a clicker used during the entertaining and informative slideshow.

“I haven’t done this since high school,” he said. Laughter followed from some of the people in attendance.

Walker was there to share some of the goals he has to develop youth athletes in the metropolitan area and elsewhere. I was there to listen and learn. The children are our future, as the late great Whitney Houston once sang. And in the spirit of giving, I wanted to pass on — and take notes for the young athletes in my family — any information that could help steer a young person on a path to greatness.

Yes, basketball is a team sport, Walker said. But skill development is up to each individual kid, he said. I couldn’t help but nod my head to affirm Walker’s outlook.

“Focus on your journey,” Walker said. “It’s a selfish journey. Let me pour into your kid.”

Walker, one of the most prolific scorers this area has ever seen, wants to help mold the next generation of youth athletes. But he needs help to accomplish those lofty goals.

More volunteers and coaches are needed at Grind House Basketball, the Kansas City-based basketball training academy Walker founded in 2013. He also operates the nonprofit Heart of Kansas City Foundation and Mo Grind Elite, a grassroots basketball program for boys and girls.

My daughter Emilee played on Mo Grind Elite’s fifth grade basketball team that won the AAU World Championships, but is no longer in the program.

Financial support, donations and strategic partnerships are needed, too. It takes resources to guide, train and promote young athletes, Walker said.

“These blessings are for everybody, not just one person,” Walker said.

In 2005, Walker, 37 and from Kansas City’s Archbishop O’Hara High School, surpassed former Paseo High and former NBA player Anthony Peeler as the all-time leading scorer in the city’s prep basketball history. Walker scored 2,790 career points. Peeler also was a Missouri Tiger.

As a senior, Walker averaged more than 30 points per game. He was a two-time DiRenna Award winner as the top high school player in the metropolitan area.

After high school, Walker signed with Nebraska but transferred to a junior college after one year in Lincoln. He played one season at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. Walker played his final two seasons of college ball at Colorado State before embarking a short but successful career playing overseas.

Medial condition ended pro sports career early

When a life-threatening medical condition prematurely ended Walker’s professional basketball career in 2013, he was lost, Walker said Wednesday.

“I was diagnosed with an enlarged heart,” he said. “I figured I’d still be playing right now.”

He’s not, but Walker found his calling in the game of life. In 2013, Walker started Grind House. On Wednesday, he was asked how many athletes he’s trained.

“Thousands,” he said.

Another person wanted to know how many McDonald’s High School All-America players he’s trained. In an instant, Walker replied: “Six.”

He highlighted each during the slideshow, including former Blue Springs High School standout Jada Williams, a freshman at the University of Arizona.

Under Walker’s tutelage, Williams received schohlarship offers from UCLA, Mizzou and others. At the time, she was in 7th grade. As a junior, Williams moved to California to take advantage of that state’s name, image and likeness law.

As a senior at La Jolla Country Day School in San Diego, Williams was one of the highest paid youth athletes in womens sports.

“At one point, Jada was the face of women’s basketball,” Walker said.

During his playing days, Walker was known as a certified bucket-getter. He wants to teach elite youth basketball players how to develop confidence and skills on and off the court.

Uzziah Sims, 11, is a fifth-grade student at Southeast Elementary School in Kansas City and has trained with Walker since he was 5. Uzziah plays shooting guard. Walker has helped him develop deft ball-handling skills, Uzziah said.

“Training with Marcus has really helped me evolve into the basketball player I am,” he said.

Uzziah’s mother, Ursala Sims, has witnessed her child’s confidence away from the game soar over the last few years. She credits Uzziah’s dedication to training with Walker.

“He is highly motivated,” Sims said of Uzziah. “And I’m thankful for all that Marcus does.”

To help Walker and Grind House continue to develop the next generation of youth athletes, email grindhousebasketball@yahoo.com