Chloe Bailey Raves About Working with 'Legends' Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Hart on “Fight Night” (Exclusive)

Prince Williams/WireImage Chloe Bailey attends 2024 BET Awards.

Chloe Bailey has nothing but love for her Fight Night costars.

The Grown-ish alum, 26, opened up to PEOPLE at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, about working with some acting "legends" — including Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and the award ceremony's host Taraji P. Henson — on her upcoming crime-thriller series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

"It's so amazing to see how legends at the top of their game still pay so much attention to their artistry," she shared. "It's so admirable, and I can't wait for people to see this series."

Based on a true story — and an acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast with the same name — Fight Night follows Hart's character celebrating Muhammad Ali's historic victory against Jerry Quarry on Oct. 26, 1970, before a robbery takes place that same night.

Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson in "FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST."

"When a hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history," according to a synopsis.

"Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice," the synopsis continues.

Although not much is known about her role in the series thus far, Bailey is set to guest star as a character named Lena Mosley.

Samuel L. Jackson and Terrence Howard also star in the Peacock series. Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls are also set to make guest appearances.



Also at the BET Awards on Sunday, Bailey took part in an epic tribute medley to honor Usher, as the R&B legend received the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Alongside artists including Keke Palmer (who performed Usher's hit track "U Make Me Wanna"), Coco Jones (who sang "There Goes My Baby"), Tinashe ("Nice & Slow"), Teyana Taylor ("Bad Girl" featuring a dance number from Victoria Monét) and Latto ("Yeah!"), Bailey performed Usher's classic track, "Good Kisser."

Amy Sussman/Getty Bailey attends the 2024 BET Awards.

Elsewhere in her red carpet interview with PEOPLE, Bailey teased her forthcoming sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, was still in the works.

"It's still summer," she teased, hinting at a potential release date. "That's all I can say."



Just last month, Bailey revealed that although no official date has been set for the album's release, her sister and frequent collaborator Halle Bailey would be appearing on one track titled “Want Me” — marking the sister duo’s first collaboration in three years.

“We both have our own lives," she said of the song in June. "She’s a mom now, we’re both traveling, we're constantly passing each other in the sky. And I was like, 'Sis, we're going to be in New York at the same time, I would love for you to be on the record.'"

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist will premiere Sept. 5 on Peacock.



