Chrissy Teigen Models a Neck Brace and Jokes She Skipped the 2024 Met Gala Because a Headstand 'Didn’t Go Well'

“I was never going to the Met this year," Teigen later clarified

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen jokes she skipped the 2024 Met Gala because of a neck injury

Chrissy Teigen accidentally started rumors about her own absence from the 2024 Met Gala.

After the TV star and cookbook author shared an Instagram Stories post of herself in a neck brace joking that she was “@ the MET!” on May 6 (the same day as the annual fashion event!), friends and fans flooded her with worry and well-wishes.

Then, Teigen, 38, who shared multiple selfies in the brace, posted to her Stories once again — this time to clear up why she was really wearing the brace, and why she wasn’t at the New York City gala.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen in a May 6 Instagram Stories post

“Oh, my God. I’m fine. I’m OK,” she said in a clip, noting that her injuries are not as serious as initially thought.

“It’s a CVS neck brace,” she continued. “And I just can’t rotate my neck ‘cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. That’s all.”

Added Teigen: “There’s no story, I promise."

In another video, the Chrissy & Dave Dine Out star revealed that regardless of her injury, she was never planning on attending this year’s Met Gala, which was themed "Sleeping Beauties."

“This is not why I’m not at the Met,” she said. “I was never going to the Met this year. Please.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen in a neck brace in an Instagram Stories post on May 6

She then added that she is “so stupid for having made this a thing,” and apologized for causing worry.

The last Met Gala Teigen attended was in 2017, where she rocked a feathery, sheer gown alongside husband John Legend, who complimented her monochrome look in a white tuxedo.

And while they haven't attended fashion's biggest night in a few years, the couple, who share four children (daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 15 months, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 10 months) still have plenty of fashionable moments together.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala on May 2

On May 2, the couple stepped out together for a glamorous date night at a different N.Y.C. event: the inaugural King’s Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street.

For the gala, Teigen evoked Met Gala glamor in a sleeveless, shimmery gown complete with a plunging neckline, tiered skirt and lacy bodice, while Legend, 45, donned a classic black-and-white tuxedo.



