Chrissy Teigen Shares Why She's 'All for Technology' as a Parenting Resource: 'Wonderful Addition' (Exclusive)

The mom of four spoke to PEOPLE about how she and John Legend use learning apps and games to keep their kids busy and entertained

Chrissy Teigen is plugged into the many ways technology can improve her kids' lives.

While discussing her partnership with T-Mobile for its new Nada Yada Island campaign, the mom of four spoke to PEOPLE about one of her favorite parenting resources. Between the family's downtime at home and their jam-packed traveling schedule, Teigen, 38, and her husband John Legend, 45, tap into tech to keep the kids busy.

"We do a lot of learning apps for them that we think are great," she tells PEOPLE, adding that her daughter Luna, 8, is learning Spanish on Duolingo. "We're finding it to be a really wonderful addition to the other things she gets to do. And yeah, it's technology, but it's really wonderful for her."

Teigen continues, "Honestly, I'm all for technology. I know a lot of people have big reactions to iPad time or TV time and things like that."

Even when the kids aren't actively learning something new, the model still appreciates what digital entertainment can offer Luna and her little siblings: sister Esti, 17 months, and brothers Miles, 6, and Wren, 12 months.

"Kids do so many different activities, especially during the school year," the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder says. "They're so busy doing activities during the week that we don't mind them having a little downtime on the weekends."

For instance, Teigen says Miles' current interest in the online game Roblox provides a way for the mother-son duo to connect.

"He just kind of discovered that world, and I find it to be really interesting because I grew up gaming," the Sports Illustrated cover star tells PEOPLE. "I still game. I still have my Nintendo Switch ... I grew up being online and I grew up with a lot of games, so I don't mind them having fun with things like that too."

Teigen and Legend recently spent some quality time with their eldest two kids abroad on a family trip to Paris.

The former Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a few sweet snaps from their European getaway, capturing their exciting outings and the moments when jet lag got the best of the "sleepy bunch," as Teigen wrote in her caption.

The carousel of Instagram photos featured both Luna and Miles taking naps, and even Mom herself looked tired wearing sunglasses inside a restaurant while her daughter beamed beside her.



