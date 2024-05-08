Chrissy Teigen Wows in Her Own Naked Floral Dress 1 Day After the Met Gala

Teigen wore the sexy sheer dress to the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Chrissy Teigen poses for photos at the 2024 ACE Awards

Chrissy Teigen didn't attend Monday's 2024 Met Gala, but she would've fit right in with the evening's theme.

A day after skipping the star-studded event, which had a theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and “The Garden of Time” as a dress code, Teigen, 38, stepped out in a sheer, floral embellished dress.

The nude mesh design had a sophisticated tulle train and was paired with sparkly open-toe heels and a small white beaded purse.

Teigen wore the sexy form-fitting dress to the 2024 Accessories Council Excellence Awards on Tuesday, May 7, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Chrissy Teigen attends the 2024 ACE Awards

According to its website, the Accessories Council created the awards in 1996 to honor "companies, brands, individuals, retailers, and designers who have made a lasting and meaningful contribution to our industry."

"The recipients represent an impressive list of tastemakers that have created memorable and history-changing impacts across all accessory categories," the website adds.

The television personality shared that she was traveling to New York in an Instagram Stories post that showed her wearing black athleisure and a neck brace.

Teigen previously told fans in a series of posts on Monday, May 6, that she was wearing a "CVS neckbrace" after injuring her neck while trying to do a headstand.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Chrissy Teigen wears her neck brace in Instagram Stories post

"I just can’t rotate my neck ‘cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well. That’s all. There’s no story, I promise," the cookbook author said.

While Teigen's last appearance at the Met Gala was with her husband, John Legend in 2017, she noted that her neck injury was not the reason for her absence.

“This is not why I’m not at the Met. I was never going to the Met this year. Please," she said.

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram Chrissy Teigen shows off her neck brace

Although Teigen didn't wear the neckbrace to Tuesday's event, she traveled to New York with it, as seen in an Instagram Stories post that evening, where she gave a view of her hotel room. As she zoomed in on the bed, she told the camera, "Aww, they rolled up my neckbrace!"

