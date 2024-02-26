Coaches name 2024 All-11th Region girls basketball team

Frederick Douglass’ Ayanna-Sarai Darrington and Franklin County’s Joey Thacker took top honors as coaches from the 11th Region announced the 2023-24 All-11th Region Girls Basketball Team and Coach of the Year on Monday.

Darrington, a 6-foot-2 forward signed with Central Michigan, has averaged 15.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season for the defending region champions. She was also recently named region player of the year and a Miss Basketball candidate by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Darrington and teammate Niah Rhodes were the top two vote-getters for the all-region team. Franklin County’s three honorees, Rachel Shropshire, Juliana Frazee and Leia Hogan, were the most of any of the region’s 18 schools.

Franklin County’s Thacker has led the Flyers to a 24-6 record this season, a No. 11 ranking in the final Kentucky Girls Basketball Media Poll and a No. 7 ranking in the Herald-Leader’s Dave Cantrall Ratings.

In his 23rd season of coaching, Thacker ranks among Kentucky girls basketball’s all-time coaching wins leaders and reached the 500-win milestone this season. He also recently received coach of the year honors from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Frederick Douglass forward Ayanna-Sarai Darrington (21) is the 11th Region Player of the Year, according to a vote of coaches.

Girls All-11th Region Team

(Listed in order of coaches’ votes)

Player of the Year: Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass

Niah Rhodes, Frederick Douglass

Hadley French, Madison Southern

Rachel Shropshire, Franklin County

Nataya Strader, Madison Central

Allison Stone, Henry Clay

Juliana Frazee, Franklin County

Abigail Beard, Berea

Leia Hogan, Franklin County

Isabelle Combs, Lafayette

Kailyn Gentry, Bryan Station

Timarri Miller, Henry Clay

Coach of the Year: Joey Thacker, Franklin County

