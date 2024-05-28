Corrie's Bobby to be kicked out after Lauren discovery

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Bobby Crawford will be kicked out of his home next week, after his lies about Lauren Bolton's disappearance are made public knowledge.

This week's scenes will see Bobby arrested by DS Swain on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, after she discovers that he made a false statement about an intruder at Lauren's flat in an attempt to exonerate a jailed Roy Cropper.

Dee-Dee Bailey will be crushed when she realises that Bobby's arrest could ruin Roy's defence, and next week Bobby faces a further blow when his lies are discovered by the Barlow family.

In scenes that will air on Monday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 5, Dee-Dee lets slip to her colleague Adam Barlow that Bobby gave the police a false statement, stitching up Daniel Osbourne in the process by putting him in the frame for Lauren's murder.

She adds that Bobby's aunt, Carla Barlow, went along with the false story, despite its implications for Daniel.

The Barlows later gather in The Rovers, where Adam reveals exactly what Bobby has done and how it made Daniel appear to be a prime suspect in the Lauren disappearance case. How will the family react to Bobby and Carla's betrayal?

Later in the week, at the café, Ken Barlow gives Carla and Bobby short shrift and makes it clear that he is deeply unimpressed by their treatment of Daniel, leaving Carla feeling terrible about what's happened.

Back at their flat, a sheepish Bobby tells Carla that it might be best if he moves out, as he's caused her nothing but trouble.

Carla agrees that Bobby leaving would be for the best, leading a crestfallen Bobby to head to his bedroom to pack up his things.

What will Bobby do next?

Actor Jack Carroll, who joined the soap as Bobby in December, has previously spoken about the "tangible consequences" that Bobby's lies could have on him and Carla.

"The dynamic between Bobby and Carla has really grown and she's really come to accept his flaws and faults and grown really fond of him as a family member, but unfortunately it is those same flaws and faults that start to get her embroiled in legal problems," he said.

"This is real stuff – it's not just Bobby sitting on the sofa and not pulling his weight, this could have tangible consequences for both of their lives."

