Courteney Cox pays tribute to Friends 20 years on from finale

Prepare to feel very, very old if you remember when classic sitcom Friends came to an end.

If you can believe it, two-parter finale episode 'The Last One' aired on May 6, 2004 — that's two decades ago!

The 20 year anniversary of the show's end was commemorated on Monday (May 6) by star Courteney Cox on Instagram.

Sharing an Instagram Reel which showed the sitcom's final scene in Monica's apartment and the cast taking their last-ever bow, Courteney wrote: "It’s been 20 years since the series finale of Friends.

"I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful."



The anniversary is especially poignant as cast member Matthew Perry passed away last October at the age of 54.

Following his death, Courteney, who played Monica (the wife of Perry's character Chandler), wrote on Instagram: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"He was funny and he was kind."

Meanwhile, in December it was announced that Courteney's comedy-horror-satire series Shining Vale had been cancelled after two seasons and sixteen episodes.

Announcing the end of the series, a network rep for Starz told TVLine it had made the "difficult decision to not renew Shining Vale for Season 3."

The statement continued: “Unfortunately Shining Vale did not find a large enough audience for us to continue, but we hope to have the opportunity to partner with Courteney Cox, Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan in the future."



Friends streams on Netflix in the UK, where it also airs daily on Comedy Central. In the US, you can stream the show on Max.

