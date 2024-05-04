'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 to premiere on June 6
May 4 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is set to premiere with two episodes on Paramount+ June 6.
"Ok Criminal Minds fans, buckle up for a wild ride!" the show's star Joe Mantegna wrote on X Friday.
The cast also includes A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.
Felicity Huffman is set to guest star.
"In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR," a synopsis said.
"As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."
Ok Criminal Minds fans, buckle up for a wild ride! @criminalminds @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/gtZxGti8JS— Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) May 3, 2024