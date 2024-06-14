‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Canceled By Netflix After Two Seasons

The hunt is over for the Netflix animated series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Per What’s On Netflix, the streamer has canceled the show after two seasons. Everett Downing Jr., one of its co-creators, confirmed the news.

Season 2 of the series debuted in August 2023, following a first season that premiered in February 2023.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists,” Downing said to Whats-on-Netflix.com. “It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The series maintains a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes after its two seasons.

The series was created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, and featured an ensemble voice cast that included Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, JeCobi Swain, Patrick Harpin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, Leslie Uggams, Chelsea Peretti, Keith David, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ralph Ineson, and Tim Meadows.

The official logline for the show: “The action-comedy series follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor-sharp skills, but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living.”

