Dafne Keen & Samantha Lorraine To Star In Jay Hernandez’s Horror Thriller ‘Night Comes’

EXCLUSIVE: Dafne Keen (Logan) and Samantha Lorraine (Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado) have been tapped to star in Night Comes, a survival horror thriller marking the feature directorial debut of actor Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad).

Hailing from Impossible Dream Entertainment and the Canadian production and financing outfit Big Picture Cinema Group, the film unfolds against the backdrop of a cataclysmic event that threatens to engulf humanity. Two sisters manage to escape the horror only to find themselves thrust into a perilous struggle for survival, tasked with a mission that holds the fate of mankind in the balance.

Hernandez teamed with Jason Bourque and Nancy Isaak to write the film, which draws inspiration from such popular genre titles as Birdbox and The Descent. Impossible Dream partners Shaun Redick (Get Out, Day Shift) and Yvette Yates Redick (Day Shift, upcoming Lost & Found in Cleveland) will produce alongside Big Picture Cinema Group partners Jayce Barriero and Jacky Lai, with production set to kick off in Vancouver in late summer.

Exec producers are Hernandez, Keen, Jared Zhang, Graem Luis and Jason Bourque. Big Picture Cinema Group is fully financing the movie.

“With ‘Night Comes’ we have a chance to do two unique things simultaneously,” Hernandez told Deadline. “We have a visually stunning exploration of genre, with edge of your seat action coupled with what I see to be a character study in a world where rules, gender roles and order no longer exist. And it’s a journey into how these two young women define sisterhood.”

Stated Barriero, Big Picture Cinema Group’s President and Co-Founder, “We’re excited to bring something so sophisticated, elevated and commercial to the marketplace and proud of the diversity we’re showcasing in front of, and behind the camera. From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world ‘Night Comes’ brings people into, and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre. Jay has such an amazing vision for this movie and Dafne and Samantha are the perfect duo to bring this to life in memorable, eventized fashion.”

Producer Shaun Redick called the film “a scary, adrenaline-fueled ride with action and emotion,” with Yvette Yates Redick adding, “I am thrilled to collaborate with our two dynamic leads, Dafne & Samantha and our visionary director Jay. This endeavor signifies a pivotal moment for representation both on-screen and behind the camera. Night Comes will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Best known for breakout roles in the Wolverine flick Logan and HBO’s His Dark Materials, Keen will next be seen starring in Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte, out June 4, as well as the horror flick Whistle from director Corin Hardy.

Just yesterday tapped to star in the film Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, Lorraine has also been seen in The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Netflix’s popular dramedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah opposite Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel.

Most recently directing, producing and starring in CBS’s reboot of Magnum P.I., Hernandez is also well known for roles in projects like Hostel, Suicide Squad, Bad Moms and Friday Night Lights.

The films of Impossible Dream Entertainment’s Shaun Redick & Yvette Yates Redick have thus far scored 12 Academy Award nominations. They’re best known for developing and producing Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning 2017 phenomenon, Get Out, and Spike Lee’s 2018 Cannes Grand Prix Winner, BlacKkKlansman, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay from six nominations. The Redicks also produced Netflix’s #1 chart-topper Day Shift, a vampire hunter action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg. Upcoming projects include a series adaptation of the hugely popular Scot Harvath books with Sony Pictures Television and a reboot of The Boondock Saints.

Among Big Picture Cinema Group’s other upcoming projects is the comedy Tiger Mom starring Zhang Jingchu, Michelle Krusiec, Ken Jeong, Lochlyn Munro and more.

Keen is represented by the UK’s Independent Talent Group, Liebman Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Lorraine by Buchwald, Venture, Stellar Talent, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; and Hernandez by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Fuller Law.

