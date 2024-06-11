Daisy Ridley reveals Penélope Cruz 'takes credit' for her relationship with Tom Bateman

The Star Wars actress was "best friends" with Tom on the set of Kenneth Branagh's 2017 whodunnit Murder on the Orient Express before their friendship turned romantic after production. Daisy revealed on the SmartLess podcast on Monday that their co-star Penélope takes credit for their relationship. "Penélope Cruz sort of takes credit for us being together. We were best friends (on set) and then we were together and then when we came back together for the premiere, Penélope said, 'Your connection was so strong.'"