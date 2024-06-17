Daniel Radcliffe Thanks A Crying Jonathan Groff After Tony Awards Win For ‘Merrily We Roll Along’: “I Will Never Have It This Good Again”

The bond between the Merrily We Roll Along was palpable at the 2024 Tony Awards after Daniel Radcliffe’s win.

Radcliffe won in the Featured Actor in a Musical category for his role as Charley Kringas in the Broadway production.

“I’m going to talk fast and try not to cry,” Radcliffe said as he took the stage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

As the actor gave his acceptance speech, a cut to Groff showed him in tears following Radcliffe’s win.

“Thank you so much to our cast, everybody on that stage,” he said. “It is an honor to be on stage with you every single night, and I will miss it so much.”

He continued, “Speaking of missing things, Jonathan, Lindsay [Mendez], I will miss you so much. I don’t really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and feel everything I want to feel. I will never have it this good again.”

Winning on Father’s Day, Radcliffe gave a shoutout to his dad and thanked his parents, saying, “I love you both so much. Thank you for playing in the car and, you know, loving me.”

Radcliffe thanked his significant other, Erin Darke, adding, “My love, Erin, you and our son are the best that has ever happened to me. I love you so much. Thank you so much.”

Watch Radcliffe’s full Tony Awards speech in the video below.

Daniel Radcliffe wins and his Merrily We Roll Along co-star Jonathan Groff is overwhelmed with emotion 🥹🥲 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/0cDYTzs6ig — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024

