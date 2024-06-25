Danielle Olivera Departs Bravo's “Summer House” Ahead of Season 9: 'Heartbreaking'

"Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut," the reality star said of her exit from the popular series

Noam Galai/BRAVO/Getty Danielle Olivera at the 'Summer House' season 8 premiere party

Danielle Olivera is saying goodbye to Summer.

The Bravo reality star announced on Tuesday, June 25 that she won't be a full-time cast member on the upcoming ninth season of Summer House, which begins filming next month.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Olivera, 35, said it was a "heartbreaking decision" — and one that "didn't come without a tremendous amount of thought."

"Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut," she wrote to her followers. "If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that."

"Right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people, and of course myself," she added, before thanking NBC Universal, Bravo and the show's production company, Truly Original, for understanding and supporting "whatever decision I chose to reach."



Olivera joined Summer House as a full-time cast member back in season 2, which premiered on Jan. 22, 2018. The New Jersey native — who has also appeared on Winter House — has remained a steady on the cast since, though was a part-time "Friend" in season 4.

"I was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back season 4 as well, and it ended up working out better than i imagined," Olivera said in her Instagram post.

Her toughest time Summer House was by far in season 7, when she had an epic falling out with best friend Lindsay Hubbard. The two of them smoothed things out at reunion that year, and built their friendship back throughout season 9.

Season 9 is also when Olivera launched Donne, a personal styling fashion app that works with a user's closet to help them select and create outfits.

Bravo The Season 8 cast of 'Summer House'

It's unclear who else will be a part of Summer House's ninth season, Aside for Olivera and Hubbard, the season 8 cast included Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Gabby Prescod, as well as newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

A guest appearance or two from Olivera doesn't appear to be out of the question, either.



"However I’m involved this summer, you can bet I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam," she wrote. "My goodness, season 9 you guys!!! 🤯 Best of luck and sending so much love."

All seasons of Summer House are now streaming on Peacock.

